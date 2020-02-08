PORT CHARLOTTE — Needing a driving refresher?
The AARP Smart Driver Course is for drivers 50 and up. An upcoming class is planned for Feb. 29 in Port Charlotte.
The course has helped millions remain on the road safely. Drivers will learn how to deal with age-related issues: changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.
In addition, class members will learn:
- Research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash;
- How to understand the links among the driver, vehicle, and road environment, and how this awareness encourages safer behavior;
- How aging, medications, alcohol and other health-related issues affect driving ability, and ways to adjust for these changes;
- How to increase your confidence behind the wheel;
- How to drive safely when sharing the road with others—trucks, cars, motor homes, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians;
- The newest safety and advanced features in vehicles;
- When driving may no longer be safe;
- How to explore other ways to travel.
Course instructor Bob Reed has been teaching the class for nearly five years.
"I taught in Washington, D.C., before moving to Florida," Reed said. "This is the first time I'll be teaching a class on my own in the area."
Last month, Reed co-taught a class in North Port and he'll be teaching the Feb. 15 Port Charlotte class that has already filled. Participants are encouraged to apply for the Feb. 29 class.
Those attending this six-hour course may also get a reduction in their auto insurance—call your auto insurance company for details.
The class will be at the Charlotte County Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The schedule for the class is as follows: Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a one-hour break for lunch) in Meeting Room C.
The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members, payable at the beginning of the class, by check payable to AARP. No cash or credit cards will be accepted. To receive the AARP rate, bring your AARP membership card. Take advantage of the current price, as fees increase July 1. Advance registration is required.
Last year, Reed assisted in leading a class at the North Port Senior Center. He's still exploring options for more courses in the Port Charlotte area.
Drivers can also take the Smart Driver online course, which covers the same research-based safe driving techniques and preventative measures to reduce driver distractions. Students can learn at their own pace and have up to 60 days to complete the course.
"The online course is very effective, but I think people can learn more from each other in an interactive classroom setting," Reed said.
To register for the online course, visit https://www.aarpdriversafety.org/.
To sign up for the Port Charlotte course, call Bob Reed at 941-249-4650.
To learn more about future courses in North Port, contact Larry Geller at 609-273-9449.
