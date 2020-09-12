A group of about 40 bikers volunteered their time Friday to clean the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida, located in Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. The bikers represented a few local clubs including ABATE Peace River and Freedom Riders.
Jerry D Beard
Teresa Holland and Julie Holland with 4-month-old Dalilah Holland are dressed patriotically Friday as volunteers help clean the Vietnam Wall in Punta Gorda.
Jerry D Beard
Jerry D Beard
Kim Hollan, of ABATE Peace River Chapter, places flags along the Vietnam Wall in Punta Gorda on Friday.
