A 40,000-square-foot industrial building is nearing completion off Piper Road in Punta Gorda, and three more will be built at the site, according to Rob Humpel, president of Florida Premier Contractors.
In addition to being the president of FPC, Humpel is also a partner in the Woodlawn Industrial Park group, which owns the property located a half-mile south of Punta Gorda Airport.
Due to be finished Oct. 1, the multi-use building in the Airport Commerce Center is a “spec” building. Recently The Daily Sun talked with Humpel about his project that will likely attract manufacturers — and jobs — to Punta Gorda.
Why did you decide to build a spec home rather than wait for would-be tenants to come to you?
For three to four years, we’ve had about a dozen people wanting to move their business to this area, and some who needed more space. When we told them how long it would take to build, some said they needed the space in six months, as they had already sold their building in North Carolina, for instance.
How long does it take to complete a building like the ones you have planned?
After getting permits, etc., the actual building process takes 10 months to a year, so roughly a year and a half. There have been delays in getting certain materials, so probably a year and a half (if delays continue for the next building).
So now, when tenants are looking for space, they can move right in?
Yes.
Will one or more tenants occupy the building?
The configuration is flexible. There could be one tenant taking up the 40,000 square feet, or eight needing 5,000 square feet each, or any combination in between: 10,000, 15,000, 20,000 square feet, etc.
These will be leased commercial spaces?
Either a person can lease the building, or we can sell it.
What kinds of businesses have expressed previous interest, and which types do you think will come?
We’ve talked with manufacturers: automotive lighting and building LED lighting; roof racks, AC, and sheet metal work. Some company might need more space for its parts supplies, for example. The space can accommodate cabinet makers. We have loading docks, high ceilings, ample power and plumbing, and the building is fully fire-sprinklered.
Can the building accommodate a showroom?
A glass and window company wanted a showroom up front, with offices, and a warehouse in the rear. We want to keep things as flexible as possible.
You have plans to build three more similar buildings; when will construction begin on them?
After we sell or lease the first building, we will begin the second.
What is the exact address of the property?
28261 Woodlawn Drive, in Punta Gorda.
