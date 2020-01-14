PUNTA GORDA — Allegiant announced 44 new nonstop routes Tuesday, representing the company’s “largest expansion” in history.
These routes include 14 to three new cities: Chicago, Boston and Houston.
One of these is a seasonal route from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) in Georgia beginning June 6.
“Adding Savannah to Allegiant’s growing list (of) routes at PGD is exciting news (for) our local community,” said PGD CEO James Parish in a statement from Allegiant. “It will be a convenient route for both southwest Floridians and Georgians to explore each area’s coastal beaches, outdoor activities and historic communities.”
The route will operate twice weekly, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from June 6 to Aug. 15.
This brings PGD to 48 nonstop destinations.
To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route starting at $44. In order to get this deal, flights must be purchased by Jan. 16 for travel by Aug. 15.
“We are thrilled to bring new service to a popular Allegiant destination to the residents of Charlotte County,” said Allegiant’s vice president of planning and revenue Drew Wells. “We know area travelers will enjoy the historic charm of Savannah and the beaches of Hilton Head.”
For more information visit www.AllegiantAir.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.