PUNTA GORDA — Plans for a $25 million in-line baggage handling system at the Punta Gorda Airport were reviewed Thursday at the Charlotte County Airport Authority.
During a board workshop, members learned the new system planned at the south end of the commercial terminal building is part of the first phase of future airport expansion.
Currently in the design phase — which cost $825,303 — the system automates baggage screenings to clear luggage without manual inspection.
Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish said the Transportation Security Administration funds, operates and maintains the equipment for the system, but the airport authority must create the conveyor belt system and "logic" technology for the in-line baggage area.
"It's a very expensive project. It's more than the entire terminal costs us," Parish said. "We're moving forward cautiously with this. We will be going out to bid once the TSA approves plans, which they have now. We will be bringing it back for a cost breakdown."
Currently, each machine processes about 150 bags per hour. There are three machines, but one is generally out of service, Parish said.
Workers push baggage through the conveyor junction for luggage to move on the outbound conveyor. The workers must lift each bag to the conveyor at the front of the current Reveal machine. All oversized baggage must be hand-screened using trace detection.
"When we get the afternoon or mid-day push, we have seven or eight flights leaving within 30 minutes," he said. "Each flight is 150 passengers on average. The national average is about 1.5 bags per passenger. And if you do the math, we end up with bags just laying behind the ticket counter. So this automates all of that."
With the new system, luggage is put on the conveyor belt and sent through computerized screening that processes up to 2,100 bags per hour.
"It laser scans the bags and figures out the size, including oversized bags," he said. "It can take bags that (sound the) alarm and flip them back around so it can be reviewed again and then dumped onto hand-screening tables."
At a meeting earlier this month, Parish announced there were a record 173,911 passengers who traveled through the airport in January. About 1.8 million passengers flew in and out of the airport in 2022.
"Right now, every bag that goes into the bag-screening area goes onto a 20-foot belt and has to be picked up by staff and put on another belt that goes through a very nice machine — but it's slow," he said. "We are planning for two (new machines) with the ability to put in a third."
Parish said the goal is to convert the existing back screening area into another gate immediately as soon as the new system is built.
"So that would take us from seven to eight gates right away. And there is the ability to have more public space," he said.
Along with the current inline baggage phase of construction, authority members learned about other future projects.
Phase two includes relocating parking positions, modifications to the ramp and drainage improvements. In the future, the authority will review construction of the linear concourse estimated at $40 million.
"We would build six gates, maybe more depending on the need," Parish said.
Another phase includes interior terminal renovations, relocation of the TSA checkpoint, changes in the ticketing area and the exit lane going into the baggage claim. Frontage road improvements will include keeping rental cars from driving in front of the terminal when they return them.
Parish showed a slide of the new terminal seating that cost nearly $500,000, or $400 per chair. There are standup tables with phone charging stations on them, increasing the number of charging areas in the airport by 300%.
