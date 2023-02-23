Punta Gorda Airport

The Punta Gorda Airport reported 1.8 million passengers flew in and out of the airport in 2022.

PUNTA GORDA — Plans for a $25 million in-line baggage handling system at the Punta Gorda Airport were reviewed Thursday at the Charlotte County Airport Authority. 

During a board workshop, members learned the new system planned at the south end of the commercial terminal building is part of the first phase of future airport expansion.


Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish

