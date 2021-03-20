New bill would allow cameras in school zones to ticket speeders

School buses in Charlotte and Sarasota counties were illegally passed more than 400 times in a single day, according to a Florida Department of Education survey.
A new bill that was filed in the Florida Legislature would allow counties and municipalities to contract with a vendor to install cameras in school speed zones and enforce speed limits.
The Charlotte County Public Schools spokesman said it would be “awesome” if the bill passes through the Legislature.
“That (would be) a lifesaver for the kids and a lesson learned for the drivers who are passing those buses when they’re stopped,” said CCPS spokesman Mike Riley. “It’s probably the most dangerous time for the children traveling when they’re getting on and off the bus.”
School resource officers (SROs) monitor school zones everyday, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
But some parents say that’s not enough.
Kelly Brooks, who has two children who attend Vineland Elementary in Charlotte County, said there are constant issues with speeders on Cougar Way and Boundary Boulevard.
“With only one SRO, that isn’t enough to stop our children from being in danger biking and walking to school,” Brooks said.
Mar Barone, who lives adjacent to Port Charlotte Middle School, said that every single morning she sees drivers speeding through the school zone.
“I see someone pulled over weekly, sometimes more, but not nearly as many people as I see speeding through,” Barone said. “It’s terrifying to see these cars racing through, weaving through the cars going 15 (miles per hour) or below. I 100% back having cameras installed.”
Barone’s son is 2 years old so he isn’t in school yet, but she said she fears for the children who are attending local schools.
Senate Bill 1474 and accompanying House Bill 347, if passed, would authorize counties and cities to enforce school speed zones through the use of speed detection systems. Those systems could be installed on state roads when permitted by the Department of Transportation.
The bills are still in their early stages and do not touch on where funding for the cameras or maintenance of photos and videos would come from.
Each year, the Florida Department of Education conducts a survey of bus drivers on a single day and asks how many times a bus was illegally passed.
Bus drivers surveyed in Charlotte County in 2019 reported that they were illegally passed 131 times in one day.
In Sarasota County, bus drivers reported that they were illegally passed 293 times in a single day.
In the DeSoto County School District, only five illegal passes were reported in one day.
While many parents said they support the legislation, some Charlotte County and North Port residents also voiced concerns about privacy and government overreach.
“(I) don’t want to give the government a reason to have more cameras watching us, but at the same time don’t want people speeding through school zones and getting away with it,” said Muhammad Salameh, a Port Charlotte resident.
Shirley Roosevelt, a North Port resident, said that she would rather invest money in crossing guards.
“Red light cameras are already causing legal and ethical issues, why create more?” she said.
Last year, the North Port Police Department issued 65 citations for unlawful speed in a school zone, and one citation for failure to stop for a school bus, according to a spokeswoman.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did not release the number of citations it gave in school zones last year.
