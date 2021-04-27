Blood is urgently needed, said Joan Leonard.
She is the community liaison for SunCoast Blood Centers, which opened its fifth location in the Charlotte Square mall Tuesday.
“Twenty years ago, 15% of the population donated; today it’s only 3%,” said Leonard, adding that THE area is down to a three-day supply and blood is constantly needed.
“Fifty percent of blood products go to cancer patients,” she said.
Those undergoing chemotherapy treatments often get infused with platelets, she added.
Beside saving the life of others — SunCoast Blood Centers’ brochure says a single donation can save up to three lives — it can also save the life of the donor, Leonard said.
Following the grand opening, Leonard told of one man whose life was saved, all because he wanted to be a blood donor.
“He was a young man, in his sixties,” said Leonard. Explaining that prior to giving blood, would-be donors have their vitals taken — blood pressure and pulse rate, for instance.
“His pulse rate was really low and we couldn’t take his blood,” Leonard said.
Advised to see his doctor immediately, the man contacted the blood center later and said his doctor said he needed a cardiac ablation and he had to have it within 48 hours, Leonard said.
There are also health benefits in being a donor, she added. “When you donate blood, you are refreshing your own blood supply; your red cells regenerate.”
Donating blood is tied to weight loss and anti-aging, she said.
Two women signed up to be donors at the grand opening. One, Candy Owens of Port Charlotte, said she was donating blood on behalf of her grandson who had received several units of life-saving blood. She was paying it forward, so to speak.
Another woman, Karen Amador, of Port Charlotte, contracted COVID-19 in July and was put on a ventilator at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
In a video recorded by SunCoast Blood Centers employee Giselle Arocho, Amador tells how she had double pneumonia.
She called her children prior to being put on the ventilator and said she would be “departing from the planet.”
But that never happened. After a plasma treatment and recovery, which she described as feeling like “Christmas, Hanukkah and the Fourth of July all rolled up in one,” Amador was ready to become a plasma donor herself in the hopes of saving lives.
As the staff enjoyed light refreshment, another donor walked through the door: Bob Gillo, who gave a triumphant “fist up” at the end of his donation.
A nonprofit organization, SunCoast Blood Centers relies on financial donations to obtain state-of-the art equipment and to reach more blood donors.
In addition to the Port Charlotte location at 2150 Tamiami Trail, there is one in Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, and Bradenton, plus SunCoast Blood Centers operates eight bloodmobiles.
Numerous fundraising activities can be found on the Centers’ website: suncoastblood.org.
