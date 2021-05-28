New COVID-19 cases dipped in Charlotte and Sarasota counties last week, while DeSoto County saw little change. However, hospitalizations primarily due to the virus were up in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
The vaccination rate has slowed in all three counties, despite the urging of health officials
Charlotte County
There were 122 new cases of COVID-19 last week, down from 157 the previous week.
There were 21 people hospitalized from the virus, up from 17 a week earlier.
Last week eight more residents lost their lives to the virus, for a total of 436 since the pandemic began.
Sarasota County
The county reported 227 new cases of COVID-19, down from 230 a week earlier.
Hospitalizations from the coronavirus rose to 39, up from last week’s 28.
The county’s Department of Health reported eight new resident deaths, for a total of 842.
DeSoto County
There were 33 more COVID-19 cases; last week there were 32 new cases.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital on Friday had no patients hospitalized from the virus.
There were two more COVID-19 deaths as of Friday; a total of 97 residents have lost their lives from the virus since the pandemic began.
Vaccinations update
The state Department of Health reported 8,187,878 people have completed the COVID-19 shot series. Of those, 7,402,180 completed the two-dose series, while 785,698 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
In Charlotte County, 109,193 have been vaccinated, representing 61.71% of the population. A total of 86,177 have completed the series.
In Sarasota County, 257,113 people — 62.38% of the population — have been vaccinated. Of those, 208,638 completed the series.
DeSoto County health officials reported 13,577, or 37.30%, of the population have been vaccinated, with 10,331 completing the series.
Schools
There were eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Charlotte County Public Schools last week. They were reported at Charlotte High School (3); Port Charlotte Middle School (1); Punta Gorda Middle School (1); L.A. Ainger Elementary School (1); and at Lemon Bay High School (2).
In South Sarasota County, nine new cases of COVID-19 among students were reported at the following schools: Atwater Elementary (2); Cranberry Elementary (2); Toledo Blade Elementry (1); and North Port High School (4). No cases among staff members were reported at these schools.
DeSoto County Public Schools did not provide an update last week.
