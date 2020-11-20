New flights took off from the Punta Gorda Airport on Friday.
Allegiant Air now flies passengers from Punta Gorda to William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston and to the Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW).
Flights to Houston start at $29 and flights to Chicago start at $35. These seasonal flights operate twice a week.
Allegiant, which is known for having low-cost fares, is the sole aircraft carrier at Punta Gorda Airport (PGD).
“We’re thrilled that Allegiant is further expanding their network to include Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby, two new outstanding destinations for Southwest Floridians,” said Punta Gorda Airport’s CEO James Parish in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming new friends from Illinois and Texas to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach destination.”
Interest in traveling from Southwest Florida to Houston and Chicago is apparent.
Southwest Airlines announced that it will begin serving flights to the same Houston and Chicago airports from the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) beginning on Feb. 14.
Southwest is new to Sarasota-Bradenton. It will also service flights to Nashville International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Southwest announced on Thursday.
