Fitzpatrick and Alexandria Knights grew up in Charlotte County, and they understand the need for more activities for children in this area.
A few months ago, they formed a group called SOUL (Save Our United Leaders). The mission is to work with schools and other organizations in the community to create positive events for students.
“Our mission is to reach out to children in Charlotte county and surrounding areas,” said Alexandria. “Our goal is to eventually have a facility that will provide after school activities for lower income families. We want to provide the same opportunities to children in our community as children who have parents who can afford it. During this hard time, we’ve come up with some great ideas as to how we can reach both virtual and in-class students while staying safe. We are planning to continue to hold pop-up events locally to provide for our community as well as to help students achieve their goals. We’ve recently worked with Port Charlotte High School to provide our amazing volunteers with community service hours to assist with their future.”
Recently, SOUL hosted a mask drive where they gave away about 200 “goodie” bags for local students.
“In the bags there was an individually packed mask, a notebook, a folder, a water bottle, handmade soap that was donated by JK Sol bath, lice predation spray, bath soap and lip balm donated by Fatimoh Beauty and Beyond and more,” Alexandria said. “Fatimoh Oluewu is a VPK teacher at Baker Center/Meadow Park Elementary and she hand makes all of her products.”
SOUL is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization.
“We are based out of Charlotte County and have been working with another nonprofit called Community Concern for Children and Families,” Alexandria said. “We plan on building relationships with all of the surrounding schools in the community.”
The Save Our United Leaders (SOUL) organization in Charlotte County is planning a COVID-19 safe Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the parking lot of School House Square, 4300 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Admission is free, and there will be a $5 wristband charge for unlimited activities.There will be a glow in the dark costume contest, games, slides and plenty of treats.
“We’re also having a drive-in movie featuring candy and popcorn,” said Alexandria. “Our mission for this event is to provide kids with Halloween fun while still keeping it safe.”
For more information, visit Soulfl.org.
