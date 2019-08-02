PUNTA GORDA — Three limited liability companies are working together to develop 417 acres for 1,521 housing units of diverse housing on agricultural land at Jones Loop Road.
The three holding companies, which have some overlapping business history, have submitted site plan applications to Charlotte County's Community Development Department. The site plans request that the county rezone the land from agricultural to planned development.
Called the Keesling Parcel, the Sheffer Parcel and Alligator Estates, the land is east of U.S. 75 just outside the city limits of Punta Gorda. It incorporates the outer section where South and North Jones Loop Road meet in a large U.
On 229 acres, the developers propose a mix of single, multi-family, town homes and villas with a density of four units per acre. On the remaining 188 acres, the proposal is a lower density of two units per acre and no multi-family units.
The developers are listed as Alligator Creek Estates LLC, S-K Jones Loop LLC and OR 4 LLC. All three are using the same traffic analysis consultant and report. The worst case daily trip estimate for the land if fully developed is 12,720 two-way trips.
The traffic study states that the project will not require any changes to the state and county government's long range transportation plan.
"All roadways are projected to operate at (Level of Service) 'C' in 2028 with the project," the traffic report states.
Punta Gorda Chief Planner Mitchell Austin said he had not been informed of the project, which is not in the city limits. Any large housing project can affect the price of housing within the city, he said, and can affect traffic.
New housing can also bring in business to the city, he said.
County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said a hearing date has not been set yet for this project to go before the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
