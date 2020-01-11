PUNTA GORDA — More injured or displaced wildlife will get help this year, thanks to a new hospital for the Peace River Wildlife Center.
The Punta Gorda hospital is more modern, with better surgery wards and various rooms for isolation, ICU and more. This will allow the wildlife center to house around three times more animals, according to volunteer Valerie Wolfrey.
“I’m just beyond thrilled,” said Dr. Robin Jenkins, director of veterinary services. “This is massive compared to what we’re used to.”
The facility isn’t completely finished, with work still being done to construct outside rehabilitation habitats.
The Peace River Wildlife Center helps around 3,000 animals a year, according to the center’s executive director Callie Stahl, with intake increasing by at least 200 animals annually.
Their previous rehabilitation space was roughly 500 square feet, while this new facility is 2,400 square feet.
“The quality of care is going to improve,” Stahl said. “We should not have a problem rehabilitating any animal that comes in.”
The hospital is at 223 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Punta Gorda. The facility is not open to the public unless to drop off injured or displaced wildlife. The hospital won’t be open for use until it’s licensed, hopefully by February, Stahl said. Once it’s up and running, residents can drop off animals from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The educational facility, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, will still be open for public tours every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The location will also be available for animal intakes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stahl is hoping to move the educational facility as well, with help from the Punta Gorda City Council. In the future, the wildlife center could lease land behind the Hounds on Henry Street dog park, if the council approves the proposal, Stahl said.
For more information or to contact Peace River Wildlife Center, call 941-637-3830.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.