When Linda Beni lost her daughter Brittany to a vehicular homicide in 2016, she remembers friends and family texting her, “Please tell me this isn’t true.’
“Some of my family found out on the news or through Facebook or social media that Brittany was gone,” she said. “You didn’t have time to tell people, and then suddenly, it’s all over the news... I had no control over it.”
That’s one of the reasons Beni is celebrating the passing of Marsy’s Law, which, among other provisions, allows victims and their families to withhold their personal information from the public. Beni advocated for Amendment 6, also known as Marsy’s Law or the Victims’ Rights Amendment, throughout the November election. When it passed, she was thrilled.
“We feel like we’re the victims, and we should feel like the victims, but they were almost making him (the defendant in her daughter’s case) the victim,” she said. “That’s what was frustrating on our part. Not just in my case but like for sexual assault, they’ll have to notify the victims now when these people are let out of jail. It’s not going to be just for us.”
What is Marsy’s Law?
Marsy’s Law creates a “Victim’s Bill of Rights” which has been passed in multiple states, primarily backed by Henry Nicholas, co-founder of Broadcom Corporation, whose sister was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. A week later, Nicholas and his mother ran into the accused murderer in the grocery store, having no idea he was out on bail, according to MarsysLaw.us.
The measure is intended to provide better protection to victims and their families, but there’s some confusion across the state as to just what certain language in the amendment really means.
Why the confusion?
Marsy’s Law gives victims “the right to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family, or which could disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim.”
It’s under this provision police in Sebring had withheld the names of some murder victims in the bank shooting that killed five women last week. Not naming them was at the request of their families. In Tallahassee, police are still withholding the name of a victim found lying in the middle of the road in a what’s recently been declared a DUI homicide, also based on Marsy’s Law, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
“Different law enforcement agencies are interpreting and applying Marsy’s Law differently,” said Barbara Petersen, president of the First Amendment Foundation. “There’s a lot of questions. It’s causing a lot of confusion, and it’s causing a lot anxiety. People in the neighborhood wake up to a bloody car in the middle of the street, and they don’t know what happened.”
Normally, law enforcement would release the names of homicide victims after the next of kin have been notified, but now, they’re less sure whether that’s allowed.
Here’s how law enforcement agencies here are handling the law:
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office
Is withholding the names of all victims and their families automatically.
“We are committed to protecting the rights of our citizens and the victims of crime, not just homicide,” said Spokesperson Skip Conroy in an email. “In conferring with our legal team, it has been determined that in accordance with Amendment 6, it should apply to all victims ‘unless there is some very specification justification to do otherwise.’ Therefore moving forward, we will redact the identities of victims and their families on our releases.”
Conroy said he’s been advised to redact any and all identifying information but noted the release of information to ask for the public’s help solving a case would qualify as a very specific justification.
Punta Gorda Police Department
Is also making policy changes, though they haven’t been finalized.
“We have already identified several policy and procedural changes that will need to be made, which would include the redaction of certain victim information,” Renz said. “However, I can not provide specifics until those changes have been finalized. In addition to making changes to policies and procedures, we are looking into some level of training for officers to make sure that they fully understand these changes and their responsibilities in the process.”
North Port Police Department
Is working “to the best of their ability to follow the current provisions of Marsy’s Law.”
“There’s going to need some clarification on what information is protected,” said Deputy Chief of Police Chris Morales. “Public records law 119 says the location of the incident can be released; however, if that’s the victim’s residence, which one prevails?”
He said he doesn’t believe the amendment prevents the release of information for the purpose of solving homicides.
“Sometimes we put out we’re looking for people who have last seen the victim, and we have to let them know who it is we’re talking about,” he said. “Obviously the victim is deceased, and we’re trying to identify their last whereabouts. It was a student at the University of California being stalked — that’s how this all originated. It didn’t originate from a homicide where the victim was already dead.”
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Will keep all victim information confidential unless the law is otherwise clarified.
“There will be no exceptions since the language says ‘confidential’ as opposed to ‘exempt’ however, will have to see how the law plays out and if any of the language is reviewed and/or modified,” said Spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez in an email.
What happens in the prosecution phase?
That’s also up to interpretation.
“The victim has a right under Marsy’s Law to be free from potential interference or harm or danger, but a criminal defendant has a right to know who his or her accuser is,” said Chief Assistant State Attorney Rich Montecalvo, of the 20th Judicial Circuit. “So the questions becomes what happens about releasing a name even to the defendant’s lawyer? The defendant has a right to know who his or her accuser is, so that’s a competing rights issue we’re still kind of dancing with.”
Ed Brodsky, State Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit, said one thing his office is also working on is ensuring victim’s are aware of when first appearance is, since they now have the right to be heard at all phases of the legal proceeding.
“We’re making steps to proactively honor victims’ rights and to make sure victims are fully made aware of their rights so they can exercise those rights,” Brodsky said.
What are defense attorneys saying?
Port Charlotte-based attorney Russell Kirshy said parts of it may eventually be challenged, such as the new right for a state attorney to demand a trial on behalf of the victim.
“There’s going to come a day where somebody tries to say that a victim’s right to a speedy trial overcomes a defendant’s right to be prepared for trial, and that’s when things are going to get ugly,” said Port Charlotte-based attorney Russell Kirshy, who opposed the amendment. “I feel very comfortable that everybody understands there are parts of Marsy’s Law that are unconstitutional,” he said. “As long as they don’t try to implement those unconstitutional parts, we won’t get a challenge, and it won’t be overturned.”
