A new insurance reform law will make it illegal to encourage homeowners to file a claim with their insurance company for a new roof.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed Senate Bill 76, which prohibits roofing contractors and their agents from contacting homeowners via mail, phone or electronic communication. The law goes into effect July 1.
Under the new law, roofing contractors can't advertise their services of helping homeowners file a claim for a damaged roof, inspect it, and/or offer gift cards as incentives to allow them to handle the claim.
Violators will be fined up to $10,000 for each offense.
Also, the time frame in which to file a homeowner's claim will be two years, meaning that if a roofing contractor comes to your door and asks to inspect it for damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017, for instance, that would constitute a violation.
First, the solicitation is illegal, and second, the hurricane occurred beyond the two-year limit.
This came as good news for Jimmy Nolan, owner of Nolan Family Insurance in Punta Gorda.
He said the industry is "hoping in the long-term it will slow down the escalating rate increases."
Last year "the State of Florida lost $1.8 billion," Nolan added.
The problem is statewide, he said, and in our area, Nolan has "heard from clients" who have been contacted by these contractors.
He said the unscrupulous contractors sometimes have agents solicit for them. Also, the roofing contractors work hand-in-hand with adjusters and even trial attorneys who would step in should the insurance company refuse to accept the claim, he explained.
The contractors who solicit area residents "are usually tied to a law firm that will file on behalf of the homeowner," Nolan said.
Nolan said the problem isn't with the local roofing companies — ones that have been in business for awhile, but with out-of-county contractors who come up to our area from South Florida and Lee County.
He said although homeowners have a deductible, some of the contractors who have taken advantage of homeowners, promised to waive the deductible — upwards of $2,500 "for a $50,000 to $60,000 new roof."
"There is no such thing as 'free' — everybody pays," Nolan said.
Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier was quoted in a State House announcement, saying "Florida has become a beacon for companies who canvass neighborhoods creating roofing claims that would not otherwise be filed, driving up the cost of insurance for everyone."
Sen. Jim Boyd, who was one of the sponsors of the legislation, said, "Since 2013, $15 billion has been paid out in claims in Florida. From those funds, 71% went to attorney fees, 21% to insurers' defense costs, and a mere 8% went to the property owners for their losses."
Boyd went on to say Florida accounted for a staggering 76% of all homeowners' litigation in the country in 2019, adding that with the new law, "we will see a downward impact on those rates."
Nolan said he, like many other homeowner policyholders, has seen an increase in his own rate "which went up almost $2,000 this year."
Boyd said homeowner property insurance rates have increased by 20% to 40%, and even higher in some cases.
Echoing that, Nolan said, homeowner policies in our area "have increased 30% to 50%."
Nolan cautioned that price stabilization won't be seen overnight, as there are current claims "in the pipeline" the new legislation won't affect.
Critics of the new legislation have said the new law could raise premiums on the government-backed Citizens Property Insurance, sometimes referred to as the "insurer of last resort."
The legislation would raise Citizens' cap from 10% to 15% over the next five years.
But Rep. Bob Rommel, who backed the new bill, said it would "stabilize the market and should attract new insurance carriers to Florida."
He noted, "We have over 1,100 people a day moving to Florida and we need to ensure that consumers have the ability to obtain affordable insurance."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.