PUNTA GORDA –Charlotte County is the site of a new baseball league geared toward those 50 and over, for games and practices that will be held on Sunday throughout the spring and summer.
Roy Hobbs Baseball started with games on April 28, and the league is in need of players who love the game and want to play as they did when they were kids in Little League.
Dave Powell, who runs the league, said they attempted to put a league together last fall but couldn’t get enough players.
In the early going this spring, interest has been strong, but they can always use more players to fill up the benches and perhaps create more than the two teams it currently projects.
“We got stagnant and had a lot of guys who got older and we didn’t think of the guys coming up,” Powell said. “We are really concerned about that and want to keep it going.”
Powell said he wants more exposure to get more than the 25 players it has now. He said he hopes to get old-time minor leaguers in so the others can learn from them.
The games will be played throughout Charlotte County at Harold Avenue and South County Regional parks on Sundays, the best day since most of the players still work full-time jobs.
Powell said they will also play against teams from outside the area and perhaps play some night games during the summer, so they don’t have to play in the heat as much. It’s also possible they take time off in the summer as they do in Fort Myers.
“There are some teams in Tampa that don’t play on Sundays, but we were looking at seeing what their off days are so we can work in some games with them,” Powell said.
Once the season gets started, Powell wants to make sure the teams are as even as possible. Otherwise, he said there won’t be a league for too long, since all the good players would be on one team.
Roy Hobbs Baseball is an adult amateur recreation baseball organization, servicing more than 750 teams and leagues and some 9,000 players across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and even Europe.
Roy Hobbs Baseball is for people who love the game of baseball and have determined that anyone can play the game regardless of age, according to its website.
The ultimate goal is to play in the Roy Hobbs World Series in October, which is played every year in Fort Myers. Some of those teams have former big leaguers on them.
For more information, call Powell at 456-5229.
