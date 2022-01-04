FORT MYERS - Southwest Florida's growing population brings with it the need for more medical services for adults and children.
Realizing the need for a pediatric neurosurgery program, Golisano Children's Hospital recently launched a new program in collaboration with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.
The affiliation between the two hospitals began in 2019 when they entered into an agreement to expand care for kids across Florida's West Coast.
"There is a huge need in our region for pediatric neurosurgery, and more importantly, it's growing every year," Golisano Children's Hospital Vice President of Operations Alyssa Bostwick said at a Dec. 21 news conference.
Bostwick is also the chief nurse executive at the facility.
Previously, children needing neurosurgery procedures would have to go to Miami or St. Petersburg. Now, they can stay in this part of Southwest Florida.
"Due to the population growth in Southwest Florida, and younger families moving to the area, we're seeing more and more children who need our services," Bostwick said.
During the news conference, Dr. Theodore Spinks, pediatric neurosurgeon and chief of the neurosurgery program, was introduced by Lee Health President/CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci.
In a previous statement, Golisano Children's Hospital announced Spinks, who's had more than 15 years as a pediatric neurosurgeon, had been chosen to lead the Golisano neurosurgery program.
"Location should never be a barrier for families," Spinks said.
His patient, Christian Mesa, came to the conference with his mother Annie Mesa, who was invited to speak.
Christian Mesa was the second patient of Spinks in the partnership between Golisano and Johns Hopkins children's hospitals.
"What started as a pain in the forehead" went on to become brain surgery, she said.
Annie Mesa expressed her thanks to Spinks, who operated on her son. She also praised all the doctors, nurses and staff members who provided her son's care.
Dr. George Jallo, a neurosurgeon along with vice dean and physician-in-chief at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg and medical director of Johns Hopkins' Institute for Brain Protection Services, also spoke.
"When we began this collaboration with Golisano two years ago, our goal was to help expand care for children across the West Coast of Florida," he said.
The two children's hospitals collaborate in pediatric research studies and protocols, telehealth counseling and consultations, educational conferences, and now that Spinks is based at Golisano Children's Hospital, pediatric patients who live in Southwest Florida won't have to travel so far for their medical care.
Jallo later told The Daily Sun the collaborative effort began after a "discussion between both hospitals."
"Rather than compete, why not create a partnership to better care for children," Jallo said.
Jallo said there are more cases of pediatric neurological conditions requiring surgery due to the growing population in Florida. He said many families are choosing to move to Southwest Florida.
Children being treated for neurological disorders and surgery will benefit from "technological advances, such as imaging, equipment such as video monitoring for seizure disorders and sleep, minimally invasive surgery for brain and spine disorders."
These technologies will be available at Golisano Children's Hospital under the new program, he said.
The hospitals' partnership will also provide clinical trials "which may benefit the children; Johns Hopkins All Children's has a robust clinical trials team which can support clinical trials at both campuses."
He said Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital is an academic hospital, with two residency programs - a pediatric residency program and the University of South Florida residency program residents practice at the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital campus in St. Petersburg.
"The Golisano team was trained in St. Pete, so it is prepared to handle all types of cases," said Jallo, adding both hospitals "can do all the same procedures."
