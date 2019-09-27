The new site planned for the Peace River Wildlife Center is a win-win for everyone. This program is a local treasure and a valuable resource for the community. Not only do they save our wildlife, but they are a vibrant addition to the local and tourist landscape.
The original plan, which had them building their new facility in Ponce Park, represented enormous cost to them, and to the City because of its location in a velocity zone. The new plan, to become part of the Henry Street campus, had everyone breathing a sigh of relief when the alternative was proposed.
While the Peace River Wildlife Center is fully responsible for their own construction costs, the City would have been financially challenged to provide the needed infrastructure before they could build on the Ponce Park site. Also, the community gets a valuable section of the park returned to public use.
The newly proposed piece of land has so much more space to do it right, with 7.4 acres available instead of the single acre proposed in Ponce Park. This means that the Wildlife Center will be able to provide a very attractive building on that site. The building itself, along with extensive landscaping, will be a buffer between the Center and the residential component of Henry Street.
There is plenty of room to set it deeper onto the property. This will also allow an exhibit design that provides a better viewing experience for the public. The building will house an education center, the gift shop and offices. This area is already used for public access with its close proximity to Fisherman’s Village.
The Punta Gorda Library, the Dog Park, The History Park and TEAM Punta Gorda’s Community Gardens are already on site. A meandering sidewalk to connect the parts of the campus would be a nice touch. We look forward to opportunities for new partnerships and synergy between the tenants.
Please join us for the first TEAM Punta Gorda Mixer of the season! This is an opportunity to meet and greet others who like to volunteer to improve our community. This kick-off event will be held in the Charlotte Community Foundation courtyard and Education Center on Oct. 22 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Registration is open for Paddle Punta Gorda at www.teampuntagorda.org. This annual kayak event features seven naturalist-guided routes for paddlers of all levels.
The event seeks to focus attention on harbor conservation and provide a treat for paddlers of all abilities. Rental kayaks are available. The paddlers will return to a lunch program from Waterkeepers on water quality.
Paint Your Heart Out, Punta Gorda volunteers will also be busy on November 9 th . This year 100 volunteers will paint seven houses on that one day, in this annual collaboration with Charlotte
Habitat for Humanity. Some of these homes required considerable advance repairs in order to be painted. Thanks to the Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation and the Charlotte Community Foundation for making this work possible.
Nancy Johnson is the CEO of TEAM Punta Gorda. TEAM Punta Gorda is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Ideas or questions can be addressed to team@teampuntagorda.org or visit our website teampuntagorda.org.
