There is a new principal at Kingsway Elementary School, and she's very familiar with Charlotte County Schools.
Kristina Kelch attended elementary, middle and high school in Charlotte County and graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a degree in Elementary Education. She earned a master's degree in educational leadership from American College of Education.
At a young age, she dreamed of becoming a teacher.
"During my elementary school years, I had many teachers who left a lasting impression," Kelch said. "They all had a passion and love for teaching and working with students. They inspired me to continue pursing my dreams. The connections they built with all of us made a huge impact on our lives."
She wanted to be in a profession that was rewarding.
"I could truly see myself in my own classroom making a difference," Kelch said. "All my teachers constantly pushed, encouraged and motivated me to be the best version of myself. The experiences in school made me continue to pursue my dream of becoming an educator. Working with students and seeing them progress to lifelong learners is simply rewarding."
The new principal said she's constantly growing and learning as a professional.
"I am looking forward to working collaboratively with staff, students, parents and community members," she said. "I’m determined to provide children what they need academically, behavioral and socially. I am proud to be leading alongside the staff at Kingsway Elementary School."
Her mission is to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment that is centered around students, directed by teachers, and supported by home and community.
Education is in Kristina's DNA. Her mother was a teacher and she, too, loved her job. She would bring Kristina to school with her when she was too young to attend school on her own. Kristina started volunteering in different classrooms, and enjoyed it tremendously.
"Those experiences are ones I’ll always remember," Kristina said. "Being able to volunteer with my mother provided me clarity as to the direction I wanted to take as an adult. I knew immediately I wanted to be in the education field. I am honored to say I followed in her footsteps. I know she is constantly looking down and providing me the guidance needed to be successful. She was and still is my biggest role model."
