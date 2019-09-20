In three years, the Punta Gorda Airport could have two new programs boosting job opportunities in the area.
Replacement tenants for former the Western Michigan University hangar are still in negotiations, but the plan is to split the lease between two entities: AeroGuard, who will immediately establish a flight training center, and Charlotte Technical College, which will establish an Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics (A&P) training program after getting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority had its monthly meeting Thursday to discuss the progression of these leases, and other business.
The Charlotte County School Board received a $1.7 million grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity in December to establish this program, which they hope to get FAA approval in at least 18 months, according to School Board member Cara Reynolds.
The Charlotte County School Board will meet with the FAA for an orientation briefing Oct. 7 on their future A&P training program. The FAA will walk the board through the certification process and provide the opportunity for questions and answers.
"I still remain concerned," said the Airport Authority's attorney Darol Carr. "They've got a long way to go to get to the place they want to go."
The board is currently compliant at this stage of the program with its grant agreement, but Department of Economic Opportunity has the right to demand repayment of the provided funds if the program doesn't have at least 750 students complete the program by 2029, according to Cheryl Edwards, Charlotte County Public Schools' assistant superintendent for learning.
Per the grant agreement, by June 30, 2024, 50 students must be enrolled in the A&P program, according to Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio at a board workshop held earlier this month.
Charlotte County School Board will have a lease for hangar 115, which previously housed Western Michigan University, for 10 years. Three of those years will be allotted to establish their program.
In the meantime, Aeroguard will have a one-year lease to immediately establish a flight training center at the airport.
The leases are set to begin Oct. 1.
The official start of the program is dependent on when the board receives certification from the FAA, and also the terms of their lease with PGD.
Other airport news
- Airport Authority Chair Pam Seay is encouraging support for PGD to start requesting funding from the Legislature, particularly to fund projects relating to the airport's general aviation sector at the north side. She is hoping to request $1.95 million, which would probably go into the general aviation taxiway, according to PGD CEO James Parish. "We have provided this region with nearly $2 billion of economic impact with very little funding from the state," Seay said. "It seems like a reasonable request."
- Airport Authority Commissioner Rob Hancik requested consideration for reimbursement of $1,291 for his expenses to attend the Florida Airports Council Conference. Each commissioner is allowed up to $2,500 in travel funds to attend conferences, which begins at the start of the fiscal year in July. Seay spoke against the reimbursement, telling Hancik this would set a bad precedent and she believes "we need to be personally, fiscally responsible." Hancik replied "I don't think we should arbitrarily limit commissioners' travel to an amount." Fellow Commissioner James Herston offered his travel funds to reimburse Hancik. The motion was passed with a three-to-two vote, with Seay and Paul Andrews voting against the motion.
The next Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting will be held Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313 in Punta Gorda.
-Staff writer Brianna Kwasnik contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.