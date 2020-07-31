For the fourth day in a row, Florida broke its own record for most new deaths from the novel coronavirus reported in a single day. The Florida Department of Health reported 257 deaths Friday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 6,843 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida confirmed by the DOH is 470,386.
As cases rise across the state, more hospitals are running low on available ICU beds.
Charlotte County only had four adult ICU beds available as of Friday afternoon, all at Bayfront Punta Gorda. Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Bayfront Port Charlotte both had no ICU beds available, according to the latest data from the American Health Care Association.
Sarasota County reported 24% of its adult ICU beds available, with none available at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota or Englewood Community Hospital. Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 10 beds available as of Friday afternoon and Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 17 ICU beds available, according to the AHCA.
Florida
Total cases: 470,386 (+68,074 from July 24)
Deaths: 6,843 (+1,190 from July 24)
Total hospitalized: 26,533 (+3,308 from July 24)
Charlotte County
Total cases: 1,946 (+340 from July 24)
Deaths: 86 (+4 from July 24)
Total hospitalized: 218 (+9 from July 24)
Sarasota County
Total cases: 5,588 (+751 from July 24)
Deaths: 120 (+7 from July 24)
Total hospitalized: 344 (+29 from July 24)
DeSoto County
Total cases: 1,264 (+120 from July 24)
Deaths: 14 (no change from July 24)
Total hospitalized: 95 (+3 from July 24)
Lee County
Total cases: 15,416 (+1,370 from July 24)
Deaths: 295 (+43 from July 24)
Total hospitalized: 969 (+112 from July 24)
