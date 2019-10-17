PUNTA GORDA — As the snowbirds return for the winter, there are new routes for them to choose from.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority had its monthly meeting Thursday morning, discussing the new routes, new tenants and updated language for hangar tenant applications at the Punta Gorda Airport.
Here is what you need to know:
1. New routes starting
A new seasonal route to Traverse City, Mich. started Thursday, with five more becoming available in November.
The five additional routes are:
Elmira, N.Y. from Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) starting Nov. 13
Charleston, S.C. from Charleston International Airport (CHS) starting Nov. 14
Norfolk, Va. from Norfolk International Airport (ORF) starting Nov. 14
Memphis, Tenn. from Memphis International Airport (MEM) starting Nov. 15
Sioux Falls, S.D. from Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) starting Nov. 15
This brings the airport to 46 routes, according to PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller.
PGD COO Ron Mallard also mentioned Allegiant will be changing some seasonal routes to be year-round, however, Allegiant has not made any formal announcement yet regarding which routes.
2. Leases for past WMU hangar almost signed; AeroGuard plans to start soon
The concurrent leases between flight school AeroGuard and the Charlotte County School Board were finalized Thursday, and are ready to sign.
With these leases, AeroGuard will have a guaranteed lease of one year, while the school board has three years to establish an Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics (A&P) training program after getting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
In the meantime, AeroGuard hopes to establish their flight training center sometime in November, but possibly earlier.
“We’re ready to go, we just need the building,” said Pierre Cieciorko, the assistant chief for AeroGuard’s PGD operation.
The flight school had two aircraft delivered Thursday, with three former Western Michigan University students ready to enroll.
The flight school’s full staff came from WMU, including flight instructor Mark Pysher, lead mechanic Greg Johns, and student recruiter Debbie Ederer, according to Cieciorko.
A member of AeroGuard’s staff has had access to the building since Oct. 15 for setup, according to Miller.
3. The hangar wait list application got a makeover
The Airport Authority updated the language on its hangar waiting list terms and conditions, adding that upon the availability of a hangar, the board would contact the individual. If the individual does not respond to the contact within 72 hours, they will have to forfeit their $75 made with the original application.
Additionally, if one wishes to remove their name from the waiting list, they are entitled to a refund of the $75 deposit within the first 180 days.
There are currently 59 people on the hangar waitlist, Miller said.
The next Airport Authority meeting is Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Meetings are held in the Airport Authority board room at 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313, in Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.