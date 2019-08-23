NORTH PORT — A stove fire that sent one woman to the hospital with severe burns remains under investigation.
The fire — initially described as an explosion — occurred Wednesday afternoon in a single-wide mobile home in the 6000 block of Amoko Court in the Holiday Park mobile home community south of U.S. 41.
North Port firefighters extinguished the blaze.
A female resident of the home, who has not been publicly identified, suffered burns and was transported to Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton for treatment.
The investigation was turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshall's office, who declined to further comment on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the North Port Fire Department, Josh Taylor, said the fire started when several people attempted to hook up a new stove to a gas line.
"The residents hooked the line to the appliance, turned on the gas and tried to light the pilot," Taylor said. "When it hit the pool of gas in the line, it caused a flash."
Taylor said most gas companies will connect appliances to their lines at no cost.
No one else was injured in the incident.
