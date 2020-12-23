The Punta Gorda Police Department created a new team dedicated to helping military veterans.
The Veteran Crisis Assistance Team (VCAT) aims to handle situations involving veterans who need assistance or who are experiencing a mental health crisis.
The team comprises five PGPD officers who are serving or have served in the U.S. military.
“Our veterans have given so much and deserve to have someone there for them in their time of need,” Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis said in a statement. “We are proud to have the opportunity to better serve the veterans of our community.”
Officers on the VCAT team are working with local veteran organizations to make sure that veterans in the community are connected with the right services and assist them in receiving the military benefits to which they’re entitled.
Specialized training to de-escalate situations involving veterans was finalized on Monday and the team is now in effect.
A seminar was hosted on Friday that brought VCAT officers together with members from the Charlotte County Veterans Services and the Military Heritage Museum.
“The hope is that by working together these organizations can better serve the veterans of our community,” PGPD said in a statement.
Four of the officers on the team are road patrol officers and one is a detective. Their role on the VCAT will be in addition to their regular duties.
