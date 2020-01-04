SARASOTA COUNTY — Residents living in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County will begin their new single-stream recycling starting Monday, Jan. 6.
Recyclable materials placed at curbside after Jan. 6 in the red and blue bins will no longer be collected. New carts were delivered to residents over the past few weeks.
This new program is ONLY for people in unincorporated Sarasota County, including parts of Englewood, Warm Mineral Springs and mobile home parks near North Port, and all of South Venice, Nokomis, Osprey and Laurel. There is no change for customers in Charlotte County, the cities of North Port, Punta Gorda or Venice.
Reminders for single-stream recycling carts:
• Trucks will use a robotic arm to lift and empty the recycling carts.
• Keep the cart at least three feet away from mailboxes, utility poles, cars and other objects.
• There will be no changes to the current schedule for trash or yard waste collection.
• Only place items accepted by Sarasota County's recycling program as indicated on the cart lid and in the packet delivered with the cart.
• The carts are only for recyclable materials and should not be used for trash or yard waste.
Residents wishing to dispose of their red and blue bins will have opportunities between Jan. 6-31. Some of the locations include:
Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood.
Citizens' Convenience Center, 400 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. During operational hours.
Chemical Collection Center, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
