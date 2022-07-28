PORT CHARLOTTE — Local merchants are seeing a surge of ticket seekers for the Mega Millions lottery.
With the lottery prize unclaimed for some time, the total prize money has reached $1.1 billion.
Mike Padel, owner-operator of Marathon Gas on Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, said that interest tends to jump up when lotteries reach around $600 million; the billion-dollar prize pushed this surge even further.
"People are buying like crazy," Padel said. "(They) are just taking their chances more."
Those who are buying, he added, are also buying more.tickets Customers who might have bought $10 worth of tickets before were willing to put in $20 now that a bigger prize is on the line.
Amber Grantham, a spokeswoman for Daybreak Market and Fuel, said the company's stations have seen a steady stream of mostly older, mostly working class customers buying up tickets for the Mega Millions over the past week.
"I hope someone wins," Grantham said. "And I hope it's from our store."
At more than $1 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest lottery prizes ever up for grabs, making it the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.
Only two prizes have grown larger than the massive jackpot that could be won Friday night. Other lotteries elsewhere around the globe offer smaller payouts, though in other ways they are more integrated into life in their countries.
“There are a ton of lotteries throughout the world,” said Bill Coley, president of the Institute of Responsible Gaming, Lotteries and Sports at Miami University. “It’s the mystiques of mathematics. You can take a nominal fee and give a chance to build a revenue stream of a billion dollars for potentially one individual. It’s pretty exciting.”
Lotteries in the U.S. initially mirrored similar games in Europe, and in 1776 one was created to help fund the Revolutionary War.
Spain established the national lottery as a charity in 1763 during the reign of King Carlos III. Despite wars and other political and economic crises, the lottery has never been suspended.
Purchasing and sharing decimos — especially in the run-up to Christmas — is a tradition among families, friends, co-workers and in bars and sports and social clubs. People line up, even in the cold and rain, outside lottery offices, especially those that have sold winning tickets in the past.
After the winning numbers are announced, televised street and bar celebrations follow, with people dancing and singing with uncorked bottles of sparkling wine.
David Schwartz, a professor and gaming historian at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, noted that lotteries have long histories throughout the world, in part because they are simple to play and offer rare but potentially huge winnings.
“The driving force behind lotteries is that one ticket isn't that expensive, but you have a chance for a huge, huge payoff," Schwartz said. “I think people have an understanding there are pretty slim odds, but on the other hand, somebody has to win."
- Associated Press writers Scott McFetridge and Ciaran Giles contributed.
