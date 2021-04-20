The former director of education at Crossroads Hope Academy is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $1 million bond.
Reeghan Burgess, 30, allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old student at least 15 times.
Crossroads Hope Academy, located in eastern Charlotte County, is a nonprofit home and school for foster boys who have had multiple failed placements.
Witnesses told Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies they saw a sexual encounter between Burgess and the student that occurred while Burgess was driving students back to school after a field trip to the beach on Nov. 26, according to the arrest report.
Burgess was fired from her position Nov. 30.
On Jan. 15, the teenager disappeared from Crossroads Hope Academy, authorities said. He ran away and went to live with Burgess, the boy said, but authorities did not find the boy for months.
Burgess was taken into custody on April 16 and admitted that she bought the boy dinner and helped him buy essential items for living after he ran away from the boarding school. She told deputies that she didn’t notify law enforcement of the missing juvenile because she was scared.
At the end of the interview with deputies, Burgess left a note in the interview room that said the boy was at her house.
Deputies conducted a search warrant on Burgess’ house on the 900 block of Webster Ave., Port Charlotte and found the teenager there.
The boy told deputies that he had been living at Burgess’ house and in the shed behind her house since he ran away from school. The boy also told police that Burgess is his girlfriend and he loves her, according to the arrest report.
The boy said that he and Burgess had sex on at least 15 occasions, according to the arrest report.
Burgess was arrested Friday on multiple charges: authority figure soliciting sex with student, interference with custody of a minor and six counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.
She is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $1 million bond. She was still in custody on Tuesday evening.
Crossroads Hope Academy Executive John Davidson issued a statement on Saturday that said the school called the child abuse hotline as soon as concerns were brought forward from staff, and that Burgess was placed on administrative leave and subsequently fired.
“In the eight years we have operated as a foster home, this is the first time we have faced these issues,” the statement read in part. “We are shocked and saddened by the allegations and will cooperate with authorities, and we will continue to put the safety and well-being of our kids first.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.