10 (cheap or free) ways to beat boredom this spring break

Every local parent of school-age kids knows next week is spring break.
“I love having days with my daughter, Elena,” Alyssa Reinbolt said. “We go on ‘adventures,’ and my husband can have some quiet time.”
The adventures tend to stay indoors, depending on air quality, the South Venice resident said.
“Because of my daughter’s asthma, we try to avoid the outdoors when there’s any hint of red tide,” she said. “So we get creative.”
If you get as creative as they do, you might play “Dollar Tree Shopping Spree,” where the kid gets a $10 budget to spend on eight items. Or “Publix People-Watch,” where you grab lunch at the Publix hot bar, sit upstairs and watch passersby.
Liz Green, of Punta Gorda, who juggles family and a full-time job like many others, can’t be faulted for her honesty.
“My husband and I actually have zero plans for spring break,” she said. “Because we are lame and also suck at planning. But spring break is definitely a nice break from homework.”
To keep the Reinbolt and Green children from sitting around the house playing Minecraft all week, there are at least 10 other options that don’t involve burning through their college funds in Orlando.
ARCADIA
1 Hurricane Ian might have hogtied Arcadia’s fall rodeo, but nothing’s going to stop the 95th annual “Granddaddy of ‘Em All.”
The Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo finishes up Saturday and Sunday at Mosaic Arena in Arcadia. Although the arena’s sold out for Saturday, the 10 a.m. free-of-charge Rodeo Parade rumbles through downtown Arcadia. After the parade cleanup, you’ll be free and clear to enjoy a Saturday market there. The rodeo still has tickets for Sunday, at ArcadiaRodeo.com.
2 During students’ time off, the town is hosting the Arcadia Youth Livestock Show for all Florida 4-H and FFA participants, March 14-18 at the Turner Center Arena. It will be an inspiring and heartbreaking display of months of hard work. The kids all know from the beginning that their animals will be sold at March 18’s livestock sale.
ENGLEWOOD
3 There’s no question that Englewood Beach on Manasota Key offers the most fun in Englewood. But before you go, consult the experts about possible red tide. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission collects sample and updates its map at myfwc.com, and you can call them anytime at 866-300-9399 to hear recorded current conditions around the state.
But for the best possible updates, consult the guy with sandals in the sand. Mark Timchula posts daily live streams from Englewood Beach, on Facebook @beacchguy.
Once he gives the all-clear, he’ll rent you whatever you need for the day, including umbrellas, chairs, boogie boards and more.
Besides the Gulf, Englewood Beach has a kids’ playground, restrooms and parking for 75 cents an hour via the free ParkMobile app.
4 Englewood Beach Sunday Drum Circle welcomes kids and families to come drum down the sun every Sunday, and dance in the sand wearing hula hoops and butterfly wings. If you have a drum, great. But any kind of percussion instrument will do, and someone will likely offer a loaner.
The circle gathers behind the beach parking lot about an hour before sunset on Beach Road across the street from Lock ‘N Key and The Waverly. They’re closest to the first entrance onto the beach to the right of the pavilion, playground and bathrooms. A quick Google search will tell you what time the sun sets.
5 Elsie Quirk Public Library at 100 W. Dearborn St. is an indoor oasis with plenty of activities for kids.
At Read with the Dogs, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 13, children are invited to read with certified pet therapy dogs. This program encourages conversation and develops reading and communication skills. The dogs love the attention, and the kids love everything about it.
Little Adventures, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 16, is for kids ages 2 to 5 to explore in an engaging, hands-on early literacy learning experience.
Older kids between 9 and 14 have Tween TIME Craft and Compete 2:30 to 4 p.m. March 18. They’ll learn new skills to create crafts or compete against friends using STEAM and Creation Station equipment.
NORTH PORT-WELLEN PARK
6 Master-planned communities like Wellen Park thrive on free family fun.
Families new to the area are already saving Friday nights on the Great Lawn at Downtown Wellen for live music, Wednesdays for cornhole and live music, and every other Saturday for movie night.
Among businesses already open to the public is Kind Vibes Outfitters, which runs excursions and rents paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, bicycles and e-bikes on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The new downtown also has a park with a splash pad and a Natural Play jungle gym made of rope, canvas and wood — an organic playground where parents and kids are free to use their imaginations.
Many paths bordering the 80-acre Grand Lake lead to The Yard — a colorful circus of repurposed shipping containers acting as a faux food truck park that never drives away. Families can grab-and-sit there, choosing between Atlanta Braves-affiliated Pop Dawgs ballpark food and Claw & Co. lobster rolls.
PORT CHARLOTTE-PUNTA GORDA
7 Port Charlotte Sports Park might still be closed due to Hurricane Ian, but young baseball fans can catch a glimpse of possible future Major Leaguers at a Snowbird Baseball Classic game.
This NCAA Division I and III Baseball Tournament showcases the best of college baseball every day until March 17 at Centennial Park, 1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, and South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Daily admission is $12, kids under 16 are free, all local residents get in free on Tuesdays, and all military and veterans are free on Wednesdays.
8 Peace River Wildlife Center at 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway in Punta Gorda is an educational wildlife stop where you can see rescued birds, mammals and reptiles, and meet longtime residents like Luna the leucistic Eastern screech owl and Orion the barred owl.
The center is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.
While you’re there, a short stroll will take you through the ecosystem that thrives along the mangrove boardwalk at nearby Ponce de Leon Park inlet. There, you can enjoy the playground, picnic pavilion and beach facing Charlotte Harbor.
9 The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, is more than a museum.
It’s an education-centered institution that works directly with local schools, universities and other organizations to offer interactive learning experiences to students of all ages. There, young visitors learn history from those who lived it.
It not only displays thousands of artifacts that bring U.S. military history to life, including a Vietnam War Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter (the “Huey”) on the front lawn. It also has Kidz Discover and Explore activities and a second-floor Flight Ops Simulator Room, Virtual Reality Experience and Smokeless Laser Gun Range.
One-day passes are $14 for age 15 and older, $12 for veterans, $9 for ages 5 to 14, and free for children under 5. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
VENICE
10 What kid doesn’t love the circus? Venice has long been the center of it all, and it’s on display, free, throughout town.
Tito Gaona’s Flying Trapeze Academy still operates below the Circus Bridge, at 1401 Ringling Drive South, where you can watch artists or book a $45 “flight” from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday or 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at titogaona.com.
The Historic Venice Train Depot at 303 E. Venice Ave. opened in 1927.
Until the Seaboard Air Line Railway’s demise in 1992, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus used the Seaboard’s Legacy Corridor to reach Venice, where it paraded its animals down Tamiami Trail from the depot to the airport arena.
Beside the depot, you can still see part of the train tracks leading to The Legacy Trail — the walking, running and biking trail along its railroad bed which now connects North Port, Venice and Sarasota.
Inside the depot is a museum first envisioned by Rollins Coakley, for whom the surrounding park is named.
Coakley saved the depot and installed train tracks there for its tourable red caboose and the new circus train car museum — a restored Pullman-Standard sleeper built in 1953 and owned by Ringling from 1978 to 1994. Inside is a miniature arena by model builder Bill Dovel.
Tours of the depot and train car are 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
