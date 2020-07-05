Unit owners at the Charlotte Trade Center have a forensic accounting analysis showing their former secretary stole more than $100,000 from the association.
The evidence is all there, said board member Kipp Whaley, who owns two businesses in the center, strip club Emerald City and the bar next door, Blue Iguana. Despite the report from a certified public accounting firm, law enforcement claims there is no probable cause.
"I found there was something wrong in the checkbook, and I started investigating," Whaley said. "She was literally paying her bills right from our account."
The suspect is Patricia Heck, who has since moved to Tennessee.
Reached on Facebook, Heck said the accusations are not true and she has heard nothing about it. She subsequently blocked a Sun reporter from contacting her further.
The forensic accountant's report, however, is clear in its claims.
"On analyzing all the data, we found that there were significant amounts that appear to have been received by Ms. Heck from the Association to which she was not entitled," the report states. "A full listing of all questioned amounts is included … and totals $102,959.31."
Whaley said the association's insurance only goes back to 2012, and anything beyond that would be harder to prove, but he believes the actual amount is closer to $200,000.
According to the report, Heck paid her rent and other personal bills to companies such as Allstate Insurance, AT&T, Comcast, Florida Power & Light and CenturyLink.
"She's paying her entire family and living expenses for years," Whaley said. "And people go, what, are you guys stupid? How did you not know about that? She was in charge of this. It was her job. At her yearly meetings, she would give us a yearly report of everything that added up. Well, it was a false yearly report."
The forensic accounting analysis states Heck was responsible for writing checks and making electronic transfers of funds to pay the bills of the association, with minimal controls to prevent her from transferring funds without authorization.
She was paid $400 a month in 2012 and 2013, which was raised to $500 a month in 2014.
"She took the salary, and felt she deserved $30,000 more a year apparently," Whaley said.
Vincent Valenti, the president of the board and owner of Valenti Barber Shop, said he was shocked to learn about the theft. He and Whaley said the unit owners are "ticked off" and don't understand why nothing's been done.
"They want to see justice and they want the money back," Valenti said.
Whaley said he's given the Sheriff's Office everything they asked for, and the association had to pay to have the forensic accounting report done. The case has gone through multiple detectives, and now he can't even get anyone to return his calls.
Valenti said when he was questioned, he was asked whether the association had a contract with Heck or anything that would show she didn't have permission to pay her bills. But to him, it's common sense that no job allows their employees to pay personal bills from the company's account.
"I don't think it's much of an investigation," he said. "The unit owners could say they never gave her permission to do that."
In response to a request for any reports related to the case, the Sheriff's Office provided a largely redacted document with a two-page narrative. The case status is "inactive" and it appears to not have been updated since Oct. 30, 2018.
Some members wondered if there could be a relation between Heck and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Lt. John Heck, but the Sheriff's Office denied that.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Claudette Bennett said there was no probable cause on the case.
"The case will now be in the hands of the SAO for review," she said, referring to the State Attorney's Office, which would prosecute the case if charges were filed. "As far as any family relation between a member of our office, and anyone involved in this case, this is inaccurate. There is absolutely no relation."
Samantha Syoen, a spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, said she did not have the case, but Bennett declined to provide any additional information.
"Our Major Crimes unit would be more than happy to explain the details of the case to the business owners if they so choose," Bennett said.
The unit owners, however, have had the opposite experience and say they don't understand how the case couldn't be clear cut.
"They've got all the evidence — her name, electric bills, FPL bills," Whaley said. "It was a Christmas present in a bow, problem solved, go arrest her… They arrest a kid on the side of the road for a $50 joint or something, but they don't arrest somebody for a $200,000 theft?"
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
