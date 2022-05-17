PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Animal Control removed 11 animals from a local shelter last month, citing allegations of animal neglect.
No criminal charges have been filed in the case, Division Manager Brian Jones said, noting the investigation is ongoing.
“There’s a lot of moving parts, and we want to be sure we get this right,” Jones said Tuesday.
Animal Control removed a number of dogs, cats, pigs, and a horse from All Creatures Safe Haven in Punta Gorda.
The operator, Nicole O’Brien, said the shelter is meant as a hospice for older animals and said she was treating all animals for their conditions.
One animal she drew particular attention to was “Buddy,” an 11-year-old retriever mix.
When contacted by The Daily Sun, O’Brien said Buddy had been to another shelter before hers that noted his fearfulness and shyness. The dog was also not showing signs of interest in food or toys at the previous shelter.
Jones said Buddy is currently on a “slow but sure recovery,” though not entirely out of danger yet. He added that Animal Control had previously investigated O’Brien.
All the animals confiscated from Safe Haven had signs of neglect, Jones said.
All Creatures Safe Haven first opened its doors in 2016. Search results for a Facebook page lead back to the main page of the website, while search results for photos show a display that the photo content is not currently available. An Instagram page bearing the shelter’s name is still currently operating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.