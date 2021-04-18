A developer is proposing to build 190 single-family homes on part of 85 acres west of 15351 Burnt Store Road near Lee County.
Planning and Zoning Advisory Board members voted unanimously on April 12 in favor of the rezoning that would be required. The project now goes before Charlotte County commissioners on April 27 with a request for a planned development rezone.
The developer is listed as Wilmington Land Company, but its address in Lakewood Ranch and its principal agent are part of Neal Communities. Neal Communities was formed by former state senator, Pat Neal. Neal communities were in the news recently when Gov. Ron DeSantis brought special delivery COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Neal's wealthier Republican subdivisions in Sarasota as well as Charlotte County.
The Wilmington project would override a previously proposed residential development that was approved in 2006 but never went forward. The 2006 request rezoned 96 acres from agricultural estates allowing only 51 homes, to a planned development with 296 units including multi-family structures up to 68 feet in height.
Wilmington's proposal reduces the number of units and also the maximum height to 30 feet.
Since the 2006 proposal, the county has taken over about 10 acres of the original site for the widening of Burnt Store Road from two to four lanes. Much of the land is now considered part of the high hazard coastal zone so most of the structures must be built 8 feet above the mean high water level. The western-most 35 acres will be maintained in preservation.
A half dozen residents attended the Board meeting April 12 to object to problems that were mostly resolved. The main fear was new subdivision residents would have to make a U-turn in front of the Burnt Store Colony subdivision every time they wanted to go north. The developer, however, has agreed with Florida Department of Transportation and the county to make a median cut in front of the new development, said attorney Geri Waksler.
Burnt Store Road has become the site of several fatal accidents. Parts of the road are still two lane in Lee County. A Charlotte County section is under construction with frequent dump truck traffic. Several people have died in the past year.
Pirate Harbor resident Lynn McCulloch urged the county to ensure safe entrance of residents onto the road.
"I don't want to see any more people killed," she said.
The project does not add septic systems or private wells, which would be the likely result if it were developed while zoned agricultural estates. The developer must pay for line extensions to the county's water and sewage treatment plant up the road.
As an improvement to the 2006 plan, Waksler said the new developer will remove all invasive plant species on the preservation land and then maintain the land with native species. Subdivision residents, but not the general public, will be allowed on this preservation site, Waksler said.
