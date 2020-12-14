About 2.8 million gallons of sanitized sewage water spilled out of a broken water line starting on Dec. 11 in the Babcock Ranch area.
Babcock's Town and Country Utilities reported the spill to the state Department of Environmental Protection on Monday, as is required for spills over 1,000 gallons.
The leak occurred west of the intersection of Curry Preserve and Cypress Parkway where the new Crescent B Shopping Center is under construction along State Road 31, said Babcock spokesperson Lisa Hall.
These utility lines are fairly new in a major development that opened only a few years ago. The utility company believes that there was a weakness or defect in the 16-inch water line, Hall said.
This spill was not of raw sewage, but of so-called reclaimed water, or sewage waste that has been processed to levels that allow it to be released for irrigation. It tends to be high in nitrogen, which is considered an environmental hazard by encouraging algae overgrowth.
But Town and Country has invested in technology that lowers nitrogen levels in the reclaim water, Hall said.
State regulators encourage utilities to convert as much sewage as possible to reclaim water, and sell it to large scale customers such as golf courses or subdivisions for irrigation.
Town and Country's notification said the leak was not shut off until the afternoon of the next day. The water was absorbed on site.
"The system automatically sent an email notification of a significant uptick in water usage late Friday evening," Hall said. "Once the alerts were received, they starting working to locate the problem and once the break location was identified, they were able to isolate the line and shut off water upstream of the break without disrupting irrigation water service to the occupied areas of town."
The utility reported to the state that it expected to have the break repaired by Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.