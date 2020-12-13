SARASOTA — A 20-year-old Sarasota man died late Saturday afternoon after being thrown from his motorcycle as the result of a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Beneva Road and Beneva Terrace in Sarasota, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
The motorcyclist was traveling north on Beneva Road at a high rate of speed approaching Beneva Terrace around 4:50 p.m.
At the same time, a sedan was stopped facing south on Beneva Road in the left turn lane to turn onto Beneva Terrace.
The driver of the sedan − a 54-year-old female, also of Sarasota − made the turn and drove into the path of the motorcyclist.
The front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the sedan. The motorcycle overturned and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.
The motorcycle came to final rest within the intersection of Beneva Road and Beneva Terrace.
It could not be determined if the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sedan came to final rest in the area of the collision on Beneva Terrace. The driver of the sedan did not sustain any injuries.
FHP reported that the crash remains under investigation.
