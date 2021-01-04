PUNTA GORDA — Last year's gas prices in Florida were the cheapest they've been in 16 years, with this year at its lowest start since 2019, according to a recent AAA report.
Prices for the entire year of 2020 averaged $2.11 per gallon compared to an annual average price of $2.49 in 2019, $2.65 in 2018 and $2.37 in 2017.
"The pandemic was the biggest influence on prices last year," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins told The Daily Sun. "Primarily because of its impact on field demand and driving habits − people working from home, virtual school, traveling or flying less, etc. − so, demand for fuel was much less than in previous years."
The state average is currently $2.19 per gallon with drivers paying nearly $2.50 per gallon at the start of 2020.
In 2019, drivers started the year paying around $2.16.
Florida’s highest daily average price in 2020 was $2.56 per gallon − 24 cents per gallon less than the highest price in 2019.
Florida’s lowest daily average price in 2020 was $2.18 per gallon − 36 cents per gallon less than the lowest price in 2019.
Going into the new year
For 2021, the Punta Gorda metro area, which includes Charlotte County, is averaging the lowest daily price in the state at $2.13 per gallon for regular gasoline, followed by Jacksonville at $2.15 and the Sarasota-Venice area at $2.16.
The most expensive metro markets in Florida were the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area at $2.32, Fort Lauderdale at $2.22 and Port St. Lucie at $2.22.
As of Monday, AAA reported Charlotte County gas prices averaged $2.12 per gallon for regular gasoline.
For the Sarasota-Venice area, the average price for regular gas was $2.16 per gallon.
Florida gas prices have hovered around $2.20 per gallon for the past 20 days. Crude oil prices have held steady during that same period.
The state average price for gasoline is 4 cents more than a month ago, yet 31 cents less than this time last year.
Jenkins said that while the fuel market remains optimistic about the long-term recovery of fuel demand, the future of prices at the pump is still difficult to determine.
"For now, it’s all still a little volatile so it’s going to be on a weekly basis," Jenkins told The Daily Sun. "As the vaccines roll out and people are vaccinated, you will begin to see how people respond whether they return to a normal routine of driving or not.
"It remains to be seen how quickly things will return to normal," he continued.
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at GasPrices.AAA.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.