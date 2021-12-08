Deaths caused by fentanyl nearly doubled in the Sarasota-Manatee-DeSoto tri-county area from 2019 to 2020, according to a recent state report.
Meanwhile, fentanyl-related deaths in Charlotte County remained low over the same period.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its annual report on drug-related deaths across the state in November. The report covers an overview of the previous year and identifies the deaths where substances were found to be the cause and deaths where the substance was just marked as “present” without contributing to the death.
Numbers from the report are compiled from the statistics reported by medical examiners’ offices by district. Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties are all grouped into District 12, while Charlotte County alone makes up District 22.
Fentanyl was identified by the report as responsible for the highest number of deaths across the state — 5,302 deaths in 2020, more than double the number from 2018.
The report recorded 224 deaths in District 12 for 2020; of that number, 211 deaths were identified where fentanyl was determined to have caused the death. This represents a major increase from 2019, where 133 dead people were found to have fentanyl in their system and 121 of those deaths were caused by fentanyl overdoses.
Numbers by county were not included in the report. However, a chart in the report indicated that Sarasota County saw at least 25 instances of deaths caused by fentanyl per 100,000 population; DeSoto County was listed as seeing between 5 to 9.99 instances of fentanyl deaths per 100,000 population.
District 22 saw just 26 deaths involving fentanyl; of those, 22 were found to have been caused by fentanyl. There were 23 total deaths with fentanyl present in the deceased system in 2019, with 19 cases where the death was linked directly to fentanyl.
The 2020 numbers also included a breakdown by age for fentanyl-caused deaths. In Charlotte County, 10 of the 22 deaths were persons between the ages of 26 to 34; eight deaths for those between 35 to 50; and four deaths for persons 50 and older.
Of the 211 deaths in District 12, 104 were between ages 35 and 50; 37 people were aged 50 or older; 52 people were between ages 26 and 34; and 18 people were between ages 18 to 25.
According to the FDLE, overall drug-related deaths in Florida increased by 17 percent from 2019 to 2020.
Cocaine was the second-most common cause in drug-related deaths after fentanyl, representing 2,400 deaths in 2020, followed by ethyl alcohol (1,389 deaths) and methamphetamine (1,386).
Fentanyl was not the drug most often found in dead people overall, according to the report. Ethanol was reported to be found in just over 6,000 dead people over 2020, while fentanyl was found in a total of 5,806 dead people - when including people with fentanyl in their system but where it was not determined to be the cause of death.
