MAJOR EVENTS OF 2020 IN CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Murdock Village: Since the early 1900s, this site never managed to take off, which was good news for gopher tortoises and trees, but bad news for investors and the county's tax roll. In 2020, Lost Lagoon LLLP bought the second of three parcels. As far as construction, Kolter Land Partners — on what is now called West Port — has been busy in 2020 clearing the ancient jungle east of Lost Lagoon's site. In the final weeks of 2020, Lennar began building model homes there.
Sunseeker: Allegiant Travel Co. took heat several years ago from investors when the airline decided to build a large harborside resort in little-known Charlotte County. The airline was doing so well that executives said they could pay for the construction with current revenues. Then the revenues dried up in March as the pandemic grounded flights worldwide. Allegiant pulled the plug on the half-built towers. Despite impressive recovery compared to other airlines. Allegiant still has not restarted Sunseeker. Executives have asked for partner investors. No one knows how that's going although rumors abound, including one in which Tom Cruise was reportedly on site scouting the resort for the Church of Scientology. The church did not return calls for comment and Allegiant would not comment either.
Punta Gorda Airport Politics: With its one airline, Allegiant, PGD is considered the nation's fourth most resilient airport during the crippling 2020 pandemic. Locals credit PGD's management in recent years. The airport is so successful that local officials initiated a campaign in 2020 to sell the management rights to private investors in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars over 40 years. The airport's very success, however, managed to sink the first forays into privatization with the old adage, why fix what ain't broke? Some say this issue is not over.
Educators and Economic Development at Punta Gorda Airport: 1. Charlotte Technical College got preliminary federal approval to start marketing its airplane repair program to potential students. The college built a new parking lot and rebuilt a hangar into a classroom in anticipation of this program in 2021. 2. Aeroguard, a flight school, partnered with Hodges University to offer bachelor's degrees to students.
COVID-19 fatalities: The number of dead in Charlotte County was 231 as of Dec. 29 in the coronavirus pandemic. At 122 deaths per 100,000 population, the county has a higher rate of COVID-related death than the nation or the state, due to being one of the oldest counties in the country.
Home Building Boom: Building permits are flying out the door for Charlotte County, with the two-year-old Babcock Ranch reaching 1,000 home permits in 2020. Other neighborhoods where people seem to want to build most include two in Englewood: Rotonda West, the 1970s circular subdivision and South Gulf Cove next door along the Myakka River. Real estate agents say the building boom is partly attributed to the fact that many homeowners took their homes off the market during the pandemic to prevent the spread of the virus. The pandemic also motivated many urban dwellers to move to non-urban areas like Charlotte County.
Sales Tax Success: 2020 voters overwhelmingly (68%) approved $20 million in construction projects adding amenities and public safety facilities to the county over the next six years. This is the sixth sales tax vote going back to 1994. All but one have been successful. County staff breathed a sigh of relief, given that the extra penny of sales tax represents a big chunk of the county budget. Officials feared the pandemic would turn the public against any new spending, but their fears were not realized. So look forward to new bikepaths, fire and police stations, wider roads, boat ramps, pools, and other features adding to quality of life.
Mosaic Fertilizer: The fertilizer giant was about to quietly receive its stormwater discharge permit after waiting two years, but locals caught wind and filed suit. Mosaic succeeded in intimidating one group by getting permission from a judge to pass on all legal costs to whoever lost their case. The only other complaint was resolved before a court date with a long heart-to-heart between state regulators and the complainant who had a Ph.D in chemistry. So Mosaic has at least another five years of manufacturing phosphates at its plant in Bartow, where the Peace River gets it start before ending up in Charlotte Harbor. The fertilizer industry, of which Mosaic is among the biggest players, also got permission for the first time to use its radioactive waste on government road projects. Environmentalists have already filed suit. If they lose, the first batches of radioactive phosphogypsum could be up for sale soon.
County and nonprofits rise to aid to families and businesses: Charlotte County was an early achiever in the pandemic. A team of government and nonprofit staff quickly put together a program and website, long before Congress passed relief bills. They distributed $7 million locally to families and individuals who lost their jobs or income due to the pandemic. The county's Economic Development Office distributed $1.5 million in aid to 112 local businesses.
StoneCrabs: end of an era: The farm team for Tampa Bay Rays fell victim to corporate decision making in major league baseball, as they reduce the number of minor league teams. What or who will take their place at the Charlotte Sports Park?
WHAT'S UP FOR 2021?
Centennial: April 1921 was the start of Charlotte County, separated from DeSoto County, and named based on a citizen survey. The pandemic has thrown a wrench into what was supposed to be a year of gatherings and socializing in honor of a Centennial. How will the county celebrate without sacrificing safety?
Punta Gorda Airport: The airport's 1940s-era runway — the main runway — will be under construction requiring Allegiant to take off and land from the other runway, rebuilt and lengthened for this purpose. Airplanes will be coming in and leaving from different approaches. Also, construction of a new general aviation terminal should begin. That's the terminal for everyone not on an Allegiant flight.
Sunseeker: Something has to happen with the stalled Sunseeker resort, right? Who will team with Allegiant to complete the construction of the $470 million project?
Across from Sunseeker: A deal waits to be signed to develop the so-called Melbourne Street property on prime harborside land across U.S. 41 from a half-built resort. Commissioners are expected to make a final decision on the deal with the Arizona developer who owns Fishermen's Village. A preliminary proposal had a small beachy restaurant with mostly outdoor tables, alongside a large boat storage building. Many citizens are upset by the boat storage that they will never use.
Arrodondo Pointe: Construction is expected to start on expanding Toledo Blade Boulevard in part two of remaking Murdock Village. Developer Lost Lagoon, named after the proposed waterpark, is supposed to start construction on some commercial structures such as a hotel. Will the new innovative downtown start to take shape?
Population increase: Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch keeps warning the public that the county they consider sleepy is getting busier with a lot more people. What will the 2020 census say about Charlotte County? How close will it come to the 200,000 mark? Will it grow faster than its bigger neighbors of Lee and Sarasota counties, because it has more open land? Will residents and officials in Charlotte County encourage and welcome new residents — and their tax payments — or try to keep a lid on it? In addition to new large subdivisions, tens of thousands of empty lots are still available scattered throughout the county.
Water quality: The county will continue to move homes from septic to sewer, despite harsh blowback from some property owners. The county's first Water Quality Director will be hired. What will he or she find out about the results of thousands of water samples taken each year? Is the county testing where and what it needs to test? Is water quality better or worse than we thought? Will the public learn anything new?
Thanks to Brian Gleason, Kaley Miller, Dave Gammon and Donna Barrett for overview.
