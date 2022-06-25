The Leadership Charlotte 2022 Class hosted its graduation Friday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.

The class, with Nicholas Worden, chair, and Cheyenne Young, vice-chair, consists of business owners, non-profit leaders, members of the Charlotte County government and leaders from all across the service industries in Charlotte County.

The Leadership Charlotte Class program allows participants to view all aspects of Charlotte County throughout the year. Community services, media and communications, local government, education, health care and tourism were a few of the areas that were explored on-site and in-depth with tours and hands-on projects.

The Leadership Charlotte program, sponsored by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, completed its 33rd year and now has more than 800 alumni. Each year, the leadership class ends with a banquet and fundraising program. The 2022 class raised more than $40,000 for mental health programs in Charlotte County.

