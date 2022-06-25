The 2022 Leadership Charlotte class, sponsored by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, poses for a group photo. Pictured are (from left, first row) Adrienne Andrea, Rose Askew-Hergenhan, Cristin Beverly, Eric Burke, Christine Carey, Teresa DaCosta, Becca Eldredge, John Elias, Dr. Christina Gonzalez, John Heck, Jr., BJ Jones, (second row) Cheyenne Young, David Lane, Ray Laroche, Ryan Lybeck, Nicole Peet, Cam Pennant, Kimberly Phillips, Barbara Roche, Kimberly Rubino, Callie Stahl, Sean Walter, Greg Winkler, Omar Zucco and Nicholas Worden.
Cheyenne Young, (2010 Leadership Charlotte class), class 2022 vice-chair, and Nicholas Worden (2016 class), class 2022 chair, welcome Becca Eldredge, class 2022 president, to share insights on the year that Leadership Charlotte 2022 had working together.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Kerrie Burke takes a moment to pin her husband Eric, a Leadership Charlotte 2022 graduate, with his official Class of 2022 pin.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Becca Eldredge, Leadership Charlotte 2022 Class president, makes last-minute notes with Rose Askew-Hergenhan and Cristin Beverly, Leadership Charlotte 2022 graduates.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jami Joannes, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Business Development director, hands Teresa DaCosta, Leadership Charlotte 2022 graduate, her 2022 pin at the check-in table.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
From left: Miranda Fields (2013 class); Laurie Anderson (2011 class); and Mike Anderson (2008 class)
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bob White (2015 Leadership Charlotte graduate), executive director of Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, welcomes Leadership Charlotte alumni, family, friends and 2022 graduates.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Cheyenne Young, (Leadership Charlotte 2010 class) 2022 Leadership Charlotte Class vice-chair, gives an overview of the class year. She will become the class chair for Leadership Charlotte 2023.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Nicole Peete, Leadership Charlotte Class 2022 graduate, is all smiles after graduating from the Leadership Charlotte program. She is pictured with Kelsey Veitengruber (Class of 2019).
The Leadership Charlotte 2022 Class hosted its graduation Friday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
The class, with Nicholas Worden, chair, and Cheyenne Young, vice-chair, consists of business owners, non-profit leaders, members of the Charlotte County government and leaders from all across the service industries in Charlotte County.
The Leadership Charlotte Class program allows participants to view all aspects of Charlotte County throughout the year. Community services, media and communications, local government, education, health care and tourism were a few of the areas that were explored on-site and in-depth with tours and hands-on projects.
The Leadership Charlotte program, sponsored by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, completed its 33rd year and now has more than 800 alumni. Each year, the leadership class ends with a banquet and fundraising program. The 2022 class raised more than $40,000 for mental health programs in Charlotte County.
