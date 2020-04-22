A 22-year-old Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday after sending sexual photos and messages to a minor, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Dylan James Panosky allegedly communicated with an out-of-state child under the age of 16 using a social media platform called Discord. The app is used to bring gamers together, providing them with ways to find each other, coordinate play, and talk while gaming.
Panosky used the app to send and request illicit photos, while having sexually charged conversations with the minor, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO, along with the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, made the arrest after investigating an online tip received on Jan. 19 by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
“Protecting our youth from predators is a priority,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a press release. “Partnerships, like those between our Major Crimes Task Force deputy and the Fort Myers FBI child Exploitation Task Force, help combine resources to better hold these child predators accountable for their illicit actions.”
Panosky was charged with transmission of harmful material by electronic device by a person in another state.
The NCMEC CyberTipline is the nation’s centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children, according to CCSO. The public and electronic service providers can make reports of suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, child sexual molestation, child pornography, child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet.
NCMEC staff review each tip and work to find a potential location for the incident so it may be made available to the appropriate law enforcement agency for possible investigation. To make a tip online, visit report.cybertip.org.
