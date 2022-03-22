CHARLOTTE HARBOR — A developer is seeking zone changes to build 222 apartments on part of 39 acres near the Peace River bridges and U.S. 41.
Pastore Doyle Developers, LLC submitted applications for the project in February and March to Charlotte County’s Community Development, seeking to change zoning on vacant land south of Harper Avenue at the end of Pinnacle Street.
The site, a mix of woods, streams and swamp, is surrounded by empty single family lots, small industrial operations and commercial operations on U.S. 41 and a cemetery dating to 1879.
The new Sunseeker resort is going up on the other side of U.S. 41.
The first hearing is set before the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board on Aug. 9 with a hearing before the commissioners for a decision on Sept. 27, the developer’s lawyer Geri Waksler told The Daily Sun.
Most of the land, 35 acres, is zoned Charlotte Harbor Coastal residential for 3.5 units per acre. About 11 acres of that is proposed for rezoning. Some of the land, 4 acres, is zoned for mixed use which would allow 15 residential units per acre.
The Pennsylvania developer is requesting a zone change to planned development, which allows the county and the developer to negotiate how the site will be developed.
The land is part of the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Area, which was created in 1992. It was created to address problems with poorly developed small-scale industrial sites and old homes built before flooding and hurricane codes were established.
The site is in the coastal high hazard flood zone. Having a redevelopment zone allows the county to adopt novel development agreements and to reinvest increased property taxes into the region.
Pastore proposes to build the apartments on a small section of the site closer to U.S. 41 leaving open a stream and boundary around a bald eagle’s nest found by environmental consultants.
Pastore said it will not need to buy development density units from other parts of the county, because it will build higher density housing in one section and leave the remaining land open. The map labels the eastern part of the land as for future development.
The proposal meets the county’s comprehensive plan requirements in several ways including offering more diverse housing in an older area with mostly single family homes, according to the developer’s application. The project would be near commercial services, water and sewer and in an area designated for development.
