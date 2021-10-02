MURDOCK — For the first summer in recent memory, Charlotte County Utilities has not had to send out an army of trucks after a heavy rain to keep sewage from overflowing.
The color red was noticeably absent on the sewage lift station distress screen last week after a deluge, CCU Director Craig Rudy recently told commissioners. Instead, the screen showed mostly green, as in few lift stations overflowing despite a heavy rain.
All this coincides with the completion of the so-called grand master lift station on Loveland Boulevard. That's a $23.6 million project first envisioned in 2014 and completed this summer.
"Normally, that would have been an all-night job," Rudy said of the heavy rain day last week. Instead, he said, "I didn't have guys working until 3 in the morning, out in the rain."
"Because of the lack of pressure in the system, it's flowing great," he said of the miles of pipe flowing throughout mid-county to the East Port plant.
Charlotte County's insufficient sewer system was most apparent during Hurricane Irma in 2017 when hundreds of thousands gallons of raw sewage overflowed. Much of the problem is the county's mid-century subdivisions built by General Development in the 1950s and 1960s. The pipes and stations weren't handling the volume.
To handle the overflow in recent years, the county has been physically carting sewage from dozens of lift stations throughout the community. On rainy days, CCU employees work into the early morning hours, Craig said, along with the county's contractor, SOS Septic.
They offload the sewage in the trucks and carry it to the East Port processing plant near Harborview Road. Then, they go back for more sewage.
Despite these efforts, sewage frequently overflows onto the streets, grassy areas and sometimes into canals or lakes. Although the system is overloaded, most of the overflows are caused by contractor mistakes such as driving over a control valve, CCU has said. All these overflows, for whatever reason, must be reported to the state Department of Environmental Protection. DEP has issued penalties against CCU. One spill in 2020, for example, led to $138,531 in penalties. Major penalties accrued during the Hurricane Irma overflow.
CCU did not provide a dollar figure for the total penalties with DEP, saying that the utility has opted for in-kind payments. They advise DEP of various projects underway to improve and expand sewage handling in ways that will prevent overflows. DEP allows part of certain projects to cover part of the penalties.
The Loveland grand master lift station is a big relief project that is lowering stress on dozens of lift stations in the mid-county region, where most residents live. Another, nearing completion, is the replacement of a failing sewer mail on Quesada Avenue, that broke several times for reasons not yet understood, engineers said.
With the completion of the new master lift station, only two trucks went out during the most recent deluge, Rudy said, when 4-6 inches of rain fell. The new system is expected to dramatically lower the county's utility energy costs as well.
Most important, Rudy added, the county will not be sending its waste into the canals and waterways.
Commissioner Ken Doherty also noted with the new master lift station, the existing lift stations in his neighborhood of Deep Creek should now be able to handle a rush of residential development underway.
