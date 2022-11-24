Over 700 runners and walkers participated in the 24th Annual Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk, on Thanksgiving morning, hosted by Florida Southwestern College in Punta Gorda.


According to Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity staff member and “Turkey Trot” organizer Hallie Rubins, funds from the “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk are used to help with defraying building costs for the 30 homes a year built by Habitat for Humanity in Charlotte County. “We couldn’t coordinate the 5K run/walk without our over 65 volunteers who helped us in registration, as race course directors, and handing out waters and medals at the end of the race,” stated Rubins.

