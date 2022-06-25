30 MINUTES OVER CHARLOTTE HARBOR

PUNTA GORDA — Sitting in the tail gunner’s seat as the Berlin Express clawed its way through the air above an undeveloped expanse of Charlotte County, it was easy for me to slip through time and imagine being a member of my dad’s flight crew during World War II.
The Berlin Express never saw action in the European or Pacific theaters. It never left the West Coast during its operational days, but the venerable B-25 is one of the very few airworthy ships of its line.
It is at the Punta Gorda Airport for the weekend, thanks to the Experimental Aircraft Association.
The EAA is offering rides aboard the Berlin Express in a price range of $360-$400 per passenger, eight passengers at a time, but the real reason for the EAA’s visit had to do with a plane at the other end of the airport.
Mary Dominiak, one of the EAA’s volunteers, said Thursday’s flights were “thank yous” to a group of enthusiasts and volunteers who are helping with the restoration of another World War II-era plane, the B-17 known as Aluminum Overcast.
“We’re doing a tour stop, but the primary reason is appreciation for the Punta Gorda community and all of the people who have chipped in and volunteered to help save one of the most special pieces of aviation history in existence,” said Tom Ewing, who took right seat on Thursday’s flights alongside pilot Chris Riese.
“It’s only because of the people in Punta Gorda that (the Overcast) will ever fly again,” Ewing said. “If not for this airport, these people, these volunteers, that piece of history would go away and it would end up in some kind of museum and the only thing people would know about the sacrifice and heroism of the World War II bomber crews is what you could put on a little display sign.”
The Overcast will head to Arcadia, where it will spend the next year or so undergoing a restoration. Once finished, it will take to the skies alongside the Berlin Express and the vintage aircraft will continue to tell their stories one flight at a time as a visceral, real-world experience.
For me, the flight of the Berlin Express was something more than that. It was an opportunity to reach out and touch the soul of a father who passed away before my third birthday.
Sitting in the tail, racing over that small patch of Charlotte County swampland in high heat, my father’s missions in New Guinea and the Philippines leapt from a box of flight logs, pictures and medals and spread beneath me in the mind’s eye.
CATCH-25
Ewing is adamant about reminding people of the B-25’s role in waging — and ending — World War II.
He recounted the flight of Doolittle’s Raiders, 16 B-25s that improbably took off from the deck of the USS Hornet four months after Pearl Harbor and rained terror on Tokyo during a daring, one-way flight.
Those 30 seconds over Tokyo were meant to do just that — rain terror. The bombs did little physical damage, but the entire Japanese war strategy was fatefully altered by the realization America had the capacity to strike the homeland so early on.
“They held four fighter groups back after Doolittle,” Ewing said. “Otherwise, they would have gone out into the Pacific. They ended up extending the defensive perimeter around the Pacific Rim instead of sending them to a little place called Midway Island.”
The Battle of Midway is considered the turning point of the war in the Pacific. Perhaps without Doolitte’s B-25s, the Japanese presence would have been overwhelming, leading the battle to a different outcome.
The B-25 was introduced in 1941 and more than 10,000 would be produced. Some went to Europe, but the bulk went to the Asia-Pacific theater. The RAF flew 900 B-25s. The Soviets received more than 850. Various Chinese entities received more than 130.
On Nov. 11, 1942 in Columbia, South Carolina, a 23-year-old man from Topeka, Kansas became one of the first officers in the newly formed 345th Bombardment Group’s 498th squadron. He would learn to fly B-25s over the South Carolina sand hills, dropping dummy bombs on Lake Murray to the northwest of Columbia and crashing a trainer just outside Greenville.
Training complete, the 345th moved across the country and boarded a ship in San Francisco for the journey to Australia. Shortly after arrival, their B-25C and B-25D ships were transformed into the war’s most formidable strafers, their medium-bombing missions exchanged for implementation of tree-top terror.
By then, the young man from Topeka had risen through the ranks to squadron commander. For the next two years, the 498th and the rest of the 345th pounded Japanese positions from Wewak to Rabaul to Biak and on into the Philippines.
Meanwhile in December 1943, a B-25H with a serial number of 43-4432 was accepted into service. It was the 327th of roughly 1,000 H models to come off the Kansas City and California assembly lines. It served out the war as an administrative aircraft in the Pacific Northwest.
After the war, it was sold as surplus and passed through a series of owners until it landed in the hands of Tallmantz Aviation. It was given a facelift and sent to Hollywood. There, it would play the role of a ship named the Berlin Express in the 1970 movie version of Joseph Heller’s novel, Catch-22.
In 1975, the EAA took ownership and restored it to its original condition, but kept the Berlin Express moniker and artwork, which features a cartoonish mug of Hitler in a set of crosshairs.
30 MINUTES OVER CHARLOTTE HARBOR
In flight, I moved quickly from the tail gunner position to the nose gunner’s seat as the Berlin Express turned back toward PGD. Coming in low over the water, wind rippling through my clothes as I looked out over the twin .50-caliber machine guns, I thought of the servicemen lost during the countless B-25 missions throughout the war. I was thankful my father wasn’t among them, though he nearly gave his life on a mission over Rabaul that would earn him a Distinguished Flying Cross.
That run was immortalized in a painting titled “Parafrags on Rabaul” in which my father’s ship, Little Nell, is seen dropping parafrag ordnance along the shoreline of Simpson Harbour. The painting, by celebrated aviation artist Jack Fellows, is signed and hangs on my home office wall.
The mission took place during the same month the Berlin Express rolled off the assembly line. Funny, those little things that link our present with our past.
It’s a link I will cherish on the heels of an experience I’ll never forget.
Flights for the public will be available through Sunday afternoon at Punta Gorda Airport. For reservations, call 800-359-6217 or 920-379-4244.
