Dave Gammon

Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — A developer has broken ground on a new warehouse facility near Piper Road in South Charlotte County. 

Equus Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm, announced in a news release the start of the new 378,000-square-foot facility in the Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park zoning district.


