PUNTA GORDA — A developer has broken ground on a new warehouse facility near Piper Road in South Charlotte County.
Equus Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm, announced in a news release the start of the new 378,000-square-foot facility in the Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park zoning district.
The Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics Center will stand opposite the FedEx Ground distribution facility currently under construction on Piper Road.
The logistics center will consist of a 32-foot-high "single side loaded industrial facility" with 54 loading docks and an 73 additional trailer storage spaces, according to the release.
“To have a national developer with the experience and expertise of Equus commit to a spec project of this magnitude in Charlotte County showcases the desirability of this location that many companies desire,” County Economic Development Dave Gammon said.
Dan DiLella Jr., Equus senior vice president, added that their company is excited to bring the new facility to the Charlotte County market.
“The west coast of Florida is one of the strongest and fastest-growing regions in the Southeast U.S.,” he said.
DiLella said the project will bring jobs to the community when complete. Developers anticipate the facility to be completed in 2023.
"It will add supply-chain efficiency for a user in the region and increase the real estate tax base in the county,” he said.
The facility's proximity to the Interstate 75 and the Jones Loop Road interchange in south county is a benefit for those looking to use the facility, according the press release.
“There is really no secret why distribution companies like Cheney Brothers, Inc. and FedEx have expanded their operations here," Gammon said. "Logistically, it’s a dream location for any distribution company looking to service markets north to Tampa and south to Naples.”
