PUNTA GORDA — The 4-17 Southern Speedway race track on airport property was denied a lease extension, but the Charlotte County Airport Authority asked it to submit a new proposal.
"We're going to submit another formal bid," said Janet Gentry, who is the Speedway's co-manager along with her husband Joseph Gentry.
She said there has been damage to the race track and that volunteers have been working to restore it.
In a letter dated Oct. 10 to the Airport Authority, the Gentrys wrote, "During the course of the present lease, 4-17 Southern Speedway has lost approximately three years of use due to weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the destruction from Hurricane Ian."
They wrote that during all of the issues they faced, "rent, sales tax, and property taxes have remained paid, although the facility was unable to generate income."
Shortly after the hurricane blew through, the Speedway was set up as a staging area for emergency and disaster services, and the facility was not compensated financially for use of the property, the Gentrys' letter continued.
"We encourage them (the Gentrys) to submit a proposal; everyone on our board and staff encourages them" said Airport Authority spokesperson Kaley Miller.
She said the Airport Authority is under FAA regulations and must receive fair value for the land which is currently $2.10 per square foot for eight or more acres.
The current land value for the Speedway's 24.47 acre parcel is $2,238,417.72. As an example, if the proposed rent submitted is calculated by 8% of value, it would be $179,073.42 annually for the first five years or $14,922.78 for a monthly lease rate.
But the Gentrys wanted an extension of their current three-year lease; their base rent has been $3,327.50, but that does not include other expenses such as taxes.
"We originally submitted a letter of intent to renew and it was not accepted. They (Airport Authority) felt it was not fair value," Janet Gentry said.
"We're going to try to keep it; we're hoping to stay where we are. We love Charlotte County and have been established here for six years."
In a July 26, 2021 letter to the Gentrys from the Airport Authority's properties manager Lisa N. Pedigo, she advised them that their rent would increase to the current amount they have been paying, $3,327.50.
But this amount falls short of the amount required by the Authority in order to meet FAA regulations.
Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish recently informed Charlotte County Commissioners of the situation.
He attached the Gentrys' letter and said Pedigo has been in communications with the owners.
"Since the Airport Authority owns the property, we are required by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 to receive fair market value for nonaeronautical land leases."
He included the website which outlines the FAA's requirement: www.faa.gov/about/reauthorization.
In an April 14, 2016 letter from the former Airport Authority's executive director Gary P. Quill to the FAA Airports District Office in Orlando, he informed the district of the Speedway's bid which was the only one the Authority received for the 24+ acre parcel.
In the letter, Quill wrote, "The sole bid came in at $3,000 per month or $36,000 per year with increases at 5 year intervals (copy attached)."
The Authority accepted the Speedway's bid in 2016, which was some two years before the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.
Janet Gentry said the Speedway will submit a formal proposal, but she feared another roadblock: In the Charlotte County Airport Authority's Request for Proposal (RFP), it is offering further acreage than the 24.47 Speedway property.
The RFP reads in part, "The leasing and development opportunity consists of 24.47 acres (Primary Parcel) plus if required up to 75 acres of unimproved real property (Secondary Parcel) and up to 40 acres of unimproved land with frontage along Interstate I-75 (Tertiary Parcel) comprising up to 140 gross acres..."
Should a bidder submit a proposal to lease more acreage than the Speedway's property and for a higher bid, that would shut down the Gentrys' business.
Gentry expressed sadness that the 4-17 Southern Speedway might come to an end should other bidders submit proposals above and beyond what the Gentrys can offer.
"We're not here to make money," she emphasized.
The speedway has been able to pay for itself, but the Gentrys have other businesses — house flipping and an air conditioning business they are starting back up, she said.
Gentry said during the Speedway's presence in the county, the company has supported local schools. During COVID, graduations were held at the track. It has also held clothing drives, food drives, awards ceremonies, school carnivals, and supported families in need by filling a "school food pantry" during weekends and school breaks, she said.
The race track provides "a safe, fun environment where you don't have to worry about other things."
She said the Speedway has fans of all ages, races, and socioeconomics.
This is the home race track of NASCAR racer Ross Chastain; his little brother and nephew come here."
"It is important to a lot of people," Gentry said.
