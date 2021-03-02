Charlotte County went from 28% of its 65 and over population vaccinated to 40% in just 10 days, county Health Chief Joe Pepe said Tuesday at a Facebook Live coronavirus update.
The increasing number of people vaccinated is possibly the biggest reason that the number of COVID cases is dropping, Pepe said. Other reasons include the number of people who have already had COVID plus people continuing to wear masks and social distancing.
Pepe echoed the message of national healthcare experts who say now is not the time to let down your guard.
"We're all tired of COVID and want this thing to end," he said. "Please continue to do what you're doing, because it's working."
CASES DROPPING LOCALLY, BUT DEATHS UP NATIONALLY
New cases in Charlotte County have been below 30 for the last 10 days. That compares to the peak of the pandemic when cases hit 172 a day in January, Pepe said.
Cases and deaths are also dropping statewide, but nationwide, daily COVID cases reported are mostly level, and the number of deaths across the nation is on an upward trend for the past two weeks.
NEW VACCINE
Pepe said he is expecting announcements from the state about how much Johnson & Johnson's supply it will get from the federal government.
"It could be 1,000. It could be 1 million. We don't know," he said.
Johnson & Johnson has said major shipments will not ramp up until the end of the month for the single-shot vaccine that is more time consuming to manufacture than the new mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. As to questions about whether it is as effective in elders as Moderna, Pepe said, "For me, getting vaccinated is better than not."
DOCTORS' NEW PROTOCOL
Soon, the state will issue instructions for doctors on how to prescribe a COVID vaccine for a patient, Pepe said. They will be given guidelines for determining which kind of patients fit priorities for the state. Pepe said he does not think the state will be second guessing doctors' decisions, but patients may still have to wait their turn. More vaccine will be available soon, however, Pepe said, anticipating 10,000 doses a week given to just Charlotte County's Health Department.
The state has backed off giving doctors large stocks of vaccine, Pepe said, because officials did not want the vaccine vials sitting around long after being thawed.
VIRUS VARIANTS
Many experts believe international genetic variants of the virus will threaten a return to normalcy as vaccination drags out and many hesitate to vaccinate. Charlotte County sampling has found four cases of the variant first detected in Great Britain, Pepe said. There were no reports of variants seen in Brazil or South Africa.
New variants have taken over new cases in some countries, because they are considered more contagious than the original COVID-19. There is debate as to whether they are more deadly. Current vaccines are not as effective against the new variants.
All vaccines so far, however, appear to provide protection from the effects of the new variants, Pepe said. Specifically, it is believed all vaccines so far protect people from dying from the new variant viruses. They also reduce the rate of severe illness with the new variants.
Whether vaccines prevent asymptomatic spread of COVID is still up for debate.
NURSING HOMES
The number of staff testing positive in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities is now almost zero from day to day, Pepe said, due to vaccination efforts. That keeps nursing home residents safe and thus lowers pressure on local hospitals. People hospitalized for COVID in the county have numbered below 40 for the past nine days.
NEXT PHASE?
At some point, everyone who has been trying to get a vaccine will have gotten one, Pepe said, and the issue will move to finding people who still need it, but have no easy way to get it. After that, he said, the issue will be addressing questions from people who are not sure about being vaccinated.
"I think we're getting ready to start a different operational phase," he said, one with less focus on giant, open vaccine sites and more focus on targeted efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.