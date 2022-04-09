A head-on collision between two SUVs Saturday morning shut down State Road 31 from Babcock Ranch to Bermont Road. Two adults were airlifted to Gulfcoast Hospital in Fort Myers, and one adult and three children were transported to the same hospital. First responders had to remove the top of the roof of a Ford Escape to extricate a person.
PUNTA GORDA — Two adults with trauma injuries were airlifted and seven others suffered minor injuries in Saturday morning's crash that shut down State Road 31 from Babcock Ranch to Bermont Road in both directions.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said the trauma patients were airlifted to Gulfcoast Hospital in Fort Myers and three children and three adults were transported by ambulance to Gulfcoast. One person refused treatment, he said.
Lt. Donald White, watch commander for Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, said there were two SUVs involved in the head-on collision.
"Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating; CCSO members are assisting with traffic control at this point," he said.
"At 9:41 it was called in," said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
He said one person in a Ford Escape had to be extricated from the vehicle; first responders "removed the top of the roof." The other vehicle was a Nissan Armada, said Dunn.
It was unknown by Saturday afternoon which passengers were in which vehicles.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office earlier issued the alert and advised the public to seek alternate routes.
