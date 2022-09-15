Artistic students receive awards (copy)

Charlotte County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Learning Cheryl Edwards.

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Public Schools will use funding from a $500,000 grant to tutor students whose state test scores were lower due to several factors.

According to educators, including Assistant Superintendent of Learning Cheryl Edwards, pandemic-related learning difficulties, trauma and absenteeism resulted in lower state test scores in grades 6-12 for students whose learning in a classroom is a challenge.


