PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Public Schools will use funding from a $500,000 grant to tutor students whose state test scores were lower due to several factors.
According to educators, including Assistant Superintendent of Learning Cheryl Edwards, pandemic-related learning difficulties, trauma and absenteeism resulted in lower state test scores in grades 6-12 for students whose learning in a classroom is a challenge.
In 2022, the required state test identified that 46% of students met or exceeded grade level standards in English Language Arts, and 48% met or exceeded grade level standards in math.
To rectify the situation, CCPS is implementing what it calls "high-dosage tutoring" given during the school day to provide an extra layer of support.
The tutoring will pair a mentor teacher with a student, Edwards said.
The tutoring which will be delivered daily by certified teachers during the day, is expected to accelerate learning in 18 weeks.
"High dosage tutoring is a proven, effective strategy for increasing student outcomes," Edwards said.
The grant award came from the Joint Legislative Budget Commission which approved it.
Called the "Rise to the Top with High Dosage Tutoring," the grant was sponsored by Rep. Michael Grant.
Legislative aide James Browne said the school district had approached Rep. Grant who sponsored the grant on behalf of the school district.
Local governments requested $846 million across 971 projects. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission approved 238 projects totaling $175 million, of which the CCPS $500,000 local support grant was a part.
