Portraits are displayed as a memorial to those children who lost their lives to drowning. The 5th Annual Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk was held at Gilchrist Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday. Proceeds pay for free swimming lessons for children and to promote awareness.
Runners of all ages take off Saturday. Over 530 runners and 60 “virtual” runners from all over the United States participated. Proceeds pay for free swimming lessons for children and to promote awareness.
Leroy’s Southern Kitchen staff members Devin Wallace and Barbara McCurdy served a complimentary breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, and pancakes to the runners of the 5th Annual “Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk” held at Gilchrist Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday.
The 5th Annual Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk was held at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda on Saturday. Proceeds pay for free swimming lessons for children and to promote awareness.
Peace River Elementary teachers and staff were ready to move in the 5th Annual Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk held at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda on Saturday.
From Tampa, “Team Wesley’s Warriors” remembers Wesley Nelson, with over 70 runners/walkers in their first “Just Against Children Drowning” 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk.
The Navy JROTC displayed the colors prior to the start of the “Just Against Children Drowning” 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk held at Gilchrist Park, Punta Gorda.
David Snelson was all smiles as he began the 5th Annual Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk held at Gilchrist Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday.
Paul DeMello, founder of “Just Against Children Drowning,” congratulates the top three finishers: Brent McDermott, Finn Dempsey and Michelle Barrier.
Team “River Jones” participated in the 5th Annual “Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk” held at Gilchrist Park, Punta Gorda on Saturday.
PUNTA GORDA — The 5th Annual Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk was held at Gilchrist Park on Saturday. Over 530 runners participated, with 60 more joining in “virtually.” Proceeds pay for free swimming lessons for children and to promote awareness of water safety. For more information: justagainstchildrendrowning.org/.
