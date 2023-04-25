HCA Fawcett topping out signing

From left, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital Vice President of Human Resources Jennifer Nelson; Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Ruggiero; COO Lisa Tzanakis; Chief Nursing Officer Stormy Dulovich and CEO Michael Ehrat sign a structural beam that is set to be lifted into place this week during a topping out ceremony at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital as its $60 million expansion and renovation project continues.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — The $60 million renovation and expansion of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital continues, the health care facility announced Monday.

“We are very excited about the project’s progress and this investment in the health of our community,” HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital CEO Michael Ehrat said in a Monday news release. “This expansion underscores our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our patients and residents of the many communities in Charlotte County and surrounding areas we are privileged to serve.”


   
