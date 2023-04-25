From left, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital Vice President of Human Resources Jennifer Nelson; Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Ruggiero; COO Lisa Tzanakis; Chief Nursing Officer Stormy Dulovich and CEO Michael Ehrat sign a structural beam that is set to be lifted into place this week during a topping out ceremony at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital as its $60 million expansion and renovation project continues.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The $60 million renovation and expansion of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital continues, the health care facility announced Monday.
“We are very excited about the project’s progress and this investment in the health of our community,” HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital CEO Michael Ehrat said in a Monday news release. “This expansion underscores our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our patients and residents of the many communities in Charlotte County and surrounding areas we are privileged to serve.”
Construction work includes the topping-out phase this week, the news release noted.
“To be completed next year, the project includes expanding critical care units, the number of pre-operative treatment bays and the operating room; renovating the main lobby, waiting rooms and registration areas and adding a chapel and coffee shop,” the news release stated.
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital was founded in 1975.
“Over the past several years, the hospital has experienced significant growth and demand for its services,” it stated. “This expansion and renovation will enable the hospital’s growth as it continues to bring innovative programs and services to the community.”
