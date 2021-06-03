Port Charlotte —Irrigation lines failed for two businesses on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County, leading to 693,000 gallons of high-nitrogen reclaimed water flowing over a period of days before being discovered.
Two raw sewage spills also occurred in the county with much smaller amounts flowing over minutes to hours.
The reclaimed water overflows occurred along U.S. 41 near the North Port line. While the failures occurred in front of businesses near Chamberlain and Flamingo boulevards, Charlotte County Public Works was the customer irrigating along U.S. 41, Charlotte County Utilities spokesperson Caroline Wannall told The Daily Sun.
One irrigation system was overflowing from May 27 to June 1. The other was from May 30 to June 1. The line breaks were caused by blockages, Wannall said.
CCU has shut off the meters while repairs were made, the pollution notices state.
Reclaimed water is processed sewage that is no longer toxic, but still has high levels of nitrogen. Nitrogen is a nutrient that encourages overgrowth of algae in waterways. The state requires the county to process some of its sewage into reclaimed water. The county then sells the reclaimed water to businesses like golf courses and gated communities to use for watering grass and landscaping — with strict advisories to prevent the water from overflowing into neighboring water bodies.
Businesses are also advised to cut down or eliminate nitrogen fertilizers when they use reclaimed water for irrigation.
The first sewage spill was at 25388 Javari Court and 292 Sanaterm Circle in Deep Creek. It was caused by a grease blockage. Six thousand gallons spilled on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. and was shut off at 8:15 p.m. A stormwater pond at Sanaterm received 1,100 gallons. The rest soaked into affected soils, which were washed down and limed.
The second sewage spill on June 3 was 3,142 gallons at 26074 Rampart Blvd. A contractor working for CCU struck a 6-inch force main at 10 a.m., and the line was shut down in 20 minutes. CCU recovered 2,800 gallons and the rest percolated into excavated soil. The area was washed down and limed, with service returning at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.